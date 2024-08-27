Yankees Could Upgrade Bullpen After Reliever Surprisingly Put on Waivers
The New York Yankees could solve a major need in their bullpen after this veteran reliever was put on waivers in a surprise move.
As MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported on Monday night, the Chicago Cubs have made lefty Drew Smyly available on the waiver wire.
This decision by Chicago is a bit shocking since Smyly is having a nice season, posting a 2.84 ERA, a 1.18 WHIP and 43 strikeouts across 50.1 innings.
The 35-year-old had served as a starter for most of his 11-year big-league career, but the Cubs have exclusively used him as a relief pitcher in 2024, where he has found success.
The Yankees currently have two left-handers in their bullpen, Tim Hill and Tim Mayza, but they could use an additional southpaw on this unit, which is where Smyly would come in.
Smyly has the ability to serve as another setup man option, as he holds a 1.69 ERA in 11 appearances (10.2 innings) in the eighth inning this year.
The Cubs did not designate Smyly for assignment, so he can still pitch for Chicago unless he is claimed by another team in the next two days.
Should the Yankees wind up claiming him, it would be a bit costly as he has $1.9 million remaining on his salary plus a $2.5 million buyout in the offseason if his $10 million mutual option is not excercised.
That being said, the Yankees' bullpen is a big question mark when looking towards October and adding a veteran lefty like Smyly would help bolster this unit ahead of the postseason.