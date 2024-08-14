Yankees Could Upgrade Bullpen if AL Club Makes These Relievers Available
The trade deadline is over, but there is still an avenue for the New York Yankees to upgrade their pitching staff down the stretch of the season.
According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the defending World Series Champion Texas Rangers could put a number of hurlers on waivers to be claimed before the postseason eligibility deadline of August 31.
The Yankees could use help in their bullpen, specifically in the later innings, and Rosenthal named closer Kirby Yates and righty high-leverage relievers David Robertson and Jose Leclerc as possible candidates for the Rangers to place on waivers. If Texas were to add former Yankees lefty starter Andrew Heaney to this group the team could save a total of $6 million.
After a terrific start to the 2024 season, Yankees current closer Clay Holmes has been shaky. The 31-year-old has blown nine saves in 34 chances this year, and could be better suited as a setup man.
Yates, who made the AL All-Star team in July, is having an excellent campaign for Texas, posting a 1.04 ERA in 43.1 innings. He is also a perfect 20-for-20 on save chances.
Robertson, who pitched across two different stints with the Yankees in his long career, can serve as a closer as well.
An additional candidate mentioned by Rosenthal was Rangers All-Star starter Nathan Eovaldi, another former Yankee, who the insider believes would certainly be claimed.
"Eovaldi will be owed about $2.7 million Aug. 31," Rosenthal wrote. "He needs to pitch only 36 more innings to vest a $20 million player option for 2025 but likely could land a larger guarantee as a free agent. The Rangers, if they embarked on a waiver purge, could redirect some of their savings toward re-signing him."
The Rangers decided against selling at the trade deadline, but now find themselves 10 games under .500 and 9.5 back in the AL West.
Should Texas opt to save money by making a number of their impact arms available, the Yankees could potentially bolster their pitching staff as they gear up to make a deep run in October.