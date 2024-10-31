Yankees Deemed Top Free Agency Destination for 3-Time Cy Young, Per Insider
The New York Yankees will probably look to bolster their starting rotation this offseason. This will likely start with them securing ace Gerrit Cole (who could opt out of his current contract) by exercising their team option to tack on another year and $36 million at the end of his current deal.
Once Cole is secured, the Yankees will likely look toward free agency to add another arm. And an October 21 article from MLB.com senior insider Mark Feinsand named an intriguing option that he believes would be a great fit for the Yankees.
"The 40-year-old likely Hall of Famer [Max Scherzer] has made only 17 starts since joining the Rangers at last year’s Trade Deadline, going 6-6 with a 3.57 ERA," Feinsand wrote.
"Although Scherzer was limited to only 43 1/3 innings due to back and hamstring injuries in 2024, he believes he can still pitch at a high level when he’s healthy. Scherzer will obviously take a massive pay cut from the $43.3 million he earned last season, but he can still help most rotations around the league," he added before listing the Yankees as one of three potential free agency fits for Scherzer.
Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young Award winner, eight-time All-Star, and two-time World Series champion. While he only has a 4-5 record and 4.29 ERA and 72 innings pitched against the Yankees in his career, Scherzer's whopping 143 career innings pitched in the postseason (where he boasts a 3.78 ERA) is the exact kind of proven playoff pedigree the Yankees could use.
Scherzer is not the same pitcher that won those three Cy Young Awards (the most recent of which came in 2017). But he could still have more of that postseason excellence left in the tank.