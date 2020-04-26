InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

MLB.com: Yankees' Derek Jeter Should Have Won AL MVP in 2006

Max Goodman

Across Derek Jeter's illustrious 20-year career, the iconic shortstop accomplished nearly everything that a Major League Baseball player can strive for.

The Captain won five World Series titles, appeared in 14 All-Star Games, was awarded Rookie of the Year during his first full season in 1996 and, of course, was elected to the Hall of Fame in January.

As Mark Feinsand of MLB.com pointed out earlier this week, the only notable accomplishment missing from Jeter's spectacular résumé was an American League MVP Award.

Many point to 2006 as the year Jeter should have won an MVP. The Yankees' shortstop hit .343 across 154 games that year, scoring 118 runs and driving in 97. Not only did he steal 34 bags – a career high – but Jeter won a Gold Glove Award (his third in a row) and a Silver Slugger Award for his standout performance at shortstop on both sides of the ball.

All that being said, Jeter wound up second in the race for MVP. Minnesota's Justin Morneau – a power-hitting first baseman in his age-25 season – was atop the ballot, finishing 14 points ahead of the Yankees' shortstop.

Here's a snippet of Feinsand's comprehensive breakdown:

Morneau hit .321 with 34 home runs and 130 RBIs, pacing a Twins offense that finished eighth in the AL in runs scored. The numbers were impressive, though based solely on those three traditional stats, one could argue that David Ortiz (.287/54/137), Jermaine Dye (.315/44/120), Travis Hafner (.308/42/117) or Vladimir Guerrero (.329/33/116) should have been right there with Morneau.

Seven players posted a higher OPS than Morneau's .934, including five over 1.000 (Hafner, Manny Ramirez, Ortiz, Jim Thome and Dye) along with Joe Mauer, whose .936 bettered his teammate by a narrow margin.

Jeter, who was second in the league with a .343 average and collected 214 hits, 118 runs scored, 97 RBIs and 34 stolen bases, won the AL’s Hank Aaron Award that season. Jeter also collected his third consecutive Gold Glove Award at shortstop, a premium defensive position compared to first base.

In revisiting the debate as to who should have won MVP in the American League that season, MLB.com gathered 15 writers to re-vote. On the ballot were all 33 players that received at least one vote in 2006. 

Here's how Feinsand and his colleagues voted:

Top Five in 2006
New Top Five (in 2020)

Justin Morneau MIN

Derek Jeter NYY

Derek Jeter NYY

David Ortiz BOS

David Ortiz BOS

Johan Santana MIN

Frank Thomas OAK

Grady Sizemore CLE

Jermaine Dye CWS

Travis Hafner CLE

There you have it. Derek Jeter's performance in 2006 was in fact considered enough to win the AL MVP Award (in retrospect). Meanwhile, Morneau dropped out of the top five entirely.

Looking back, you can make the argument that Morneau wasn't even the best player on his team that season. Backstop Joe Mauer and southpaw Johan Santana both had tremendous campaigns, but finished sixth and seventh on the 2006 ballot. 

The game has changed quite a bit since then, with more value being placed on certain statistical categories. Santana led the American League in WAR in 2006 (7.6), which was exactly two full points higher than Jeter (5.6). Mornaeu finished with a 4.3 WAR, ranked 19th in the AL. 

Feinsand recalls the "outrage" that transpired in 2006 after Jeter was snubbed of the award. The Captain's best shot after '06 was when he finished third in the race for AL MVP in 2009 – Mauer won that year with Jeter's teammate Mark Teixeira in second place.

Similar to how he fell one vote shy of unanimity in his candidacy for an invitation to Cooperstown this year, his inability to win an MVP Award won't be a blemish on Jeter's legacy.

For more on the 2006 MVP race, check out Feinsand's piece on MLB.com right here.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Yankees' World Series Three-Peat Wins Greatest Moment in Franchise History in 'The Bronx Bracket'

'The Bronx Bracket' came to an end on Sunday and the Yankees' World Series three-peat (from 1998-2000) was the final moment standing. Here's a breakdown of how the tournament transpired.

Max Goodman

Yankees' Brett Gardner on Pace for Career Year Through One Month of Strat-O-Matic Simulation of 2020 Season

Brett Gardner has been the best player on the Yankees through one month of Strat-O-Matic's simulation of the 2020 MLB season. Here's an update on how New York is doing overall

Max Goodman

Yankees Boast Best Record in MLB Through One Month of Baseball-Reference's Simulation of 2020 Season

One month of Baseball-Reference's simulation of the 2020 season is in the books. Here's a breakdown of how the Yankees have played their way to the best record in MLB.

Max Goodman

How Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, James Paxton Are Progressing From Injury During Coronavirus-Induced Hiatus

Yankees' stars Giancarlo Stanton and James Paxton are taking full advantage of the MLB coronavirus-induced hiatus. Read for an update from skipper Aaron Boone on their injury progress.

Max Goodman

Delay to MLB Season Has Allowed Aaron Judge's Rib Injury to 'Continue to Heal'

Read for an injury update on Yankees' Aaron Judge and his fractured rib. Skipper Aaron Boone says the coronavirus-induced delay to this season has given the slugger valuable time to heal

Max Goodman

Yankees' Aaron Boone Reacts to Boston Red Sox Punishment After Sign-Stealing Scandal Investigation

Yankees' manager Aaron Boone had this to say about the punishment the Boston Red Sox received as part of MLB's investigation into their sign-stealing scandal in 2018

Max Goodman

Five Stars Yankees Could Have Picked in Past MLB Drafts

In the 2020 NFL Draft, all teams will have draft-day regrets. Here are five star players the New York Yankees could have picked in MLB Draft history, but instead left available

Max Goodman

Top Five First-Round Draft Picks in Yankees History

In honor of the 2020 NFL Draft starting Thursday, take a look back at the five best first-round draft picks the New York Yankees have made in franchise history (including some honorable mentions)

Max Goodman

Lifelong Yankees Fan Dr. Anthony Fauci Reminisces About Growing Up in Brooklyn, New York's Oldest Baseball Rivalry

Brooklyn native and lifelong baseball fan Dr. Anthony Fauci looks back on his Yankees fandom in this interview with YES Network's Jack Curry. Read why baseball "soothes" Fauci to this day.

Max Goodman

Report: Yankees Guarantee Salaries for Baseball Operations Employees Through May Amid COVID-19 Shutdown

The New York Yankees are the latest MLB team to guarantee salaries and benefits to its baseball operations staff through May 31 despite financial crisis created by coronavirus pandemic

Max Goodman