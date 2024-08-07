Yankees Dodge Disaster as Trade Target Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery
This could have been a repeat of the 2022 MLB trade deadline for the New York Yankees.
The Yankees never acquired a true third baseman at this year's deadline, but still made out well by landing the versatile Jazz Chisholm Jr., who has stepped in nicely at the hot corner so far.
Prior to bringing in Chisholm, one of New York's trade targets was infielder Luis Rengifo, who can play second and third base.
Rengifo was having a nice season for the Los Angeles Angels, slashing .300/.347/.417 with a .764 OPS, six home runs and 30 RBIs in 78 games. The switch-hitter was seemingly a solid fit for the Yankees, but it turns out that he wasn't fully healthy.
Rengifo was placed on the 10-day IL on July 4 with right wrist inflammation, which forced him to miss close to three weeks of action. Although he was able to return on July 23, he will now be out for the rest of the year.
As Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reported, Rengifo underwent season-ending wrist surgery on Tuesday. Rengifo went back on the IL on Saturday for the second time with this wrist injury, which will now knock him out until spring training of 2025.
The Yankees evaded a potential disaster by not trading for Rengifo given that his wrist issue was clearly a problem. While the 27-year-old is under team control for one more year, he might not have been able to tough out the pain down the stretch with the Bronx Bombers in 2024.
Two years ago, the Yankees acquired a slew of players at the deadline, including outfielder Andrew Benintendi. But after getting hit on the wrist by a pitch in early-September, Benintendi missed the rest of the season after requiring surgery.