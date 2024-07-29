Yankees, Dodgers Eyeing Same Gold Glove Winner At Deadline, Per Insider
The New York Yankees likely aren't done adding.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is just one day away now and it already has been successful for New York. The Yankees have needed a significant boost for the offense and got it by acquiring former Miami Marlins All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr.
There still is time to get another deal done and the Yankees reportedly have their eye on St. Louis Cardinals super-utility man Tommy Edman but will have some competition as the Los Angeles Dodgers also are interested in him, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"President of baseball operations John Mozeliak will gladly take any sort of financial relief as he looks to bolster the rotation," Woo said. "The possibility may be increasing that Tommy Edman -- a player who has yet to appear in a Major League game this season -- could help them get it. Edman continues to garner interest, with both the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees inquiring about his availability."
Edman has been viewed as a rising young star in the Cardinals' organization but the 2024 season has been a disappointment for him so far. He was expected to be the club's starting center fielder on Opening Day but nagging soreness from offseason wrist surgery has forced him to miss the entire season to this point.
The 29-year-old certainly has a bright future and already has one Gold Glove Award under his belt but it sounds like his days with St. Louis could be coming to an end.
