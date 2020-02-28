Yankees' Domingo Germán Uninjured in Dominican Republic Car Crash

Yankees' right-hander Domingo Germán was in a vehicle that crashed in the Dominican Republic on Thursday night. Conflicting reports regarding Germán's involvement in the incident were confirmed Friday afternoon, as skipper Aaron Boone revealed the hurler was in fact in the car.

“Germán is fine,” Boone told reporters. “He was in the car, in the back seat on the driver’s side. He’s been to the complex in the D.R., he’s been checked over, and he’s fine.”

As initially reported by local newspaper El Nuevo Diario, two others were injured in the accident including Germán's girlfriend – who suffered a broken arm.

Earlier Friday – ahead of the Bombers' 5-3 win over the Braves in North Port, Fla. – the Yankees reportedly spoke to Germán's agent. At that time, the consensus was that Germán was not in the crash, but rather a bystander who jumped in to aid those involved.

That, however, has since been corrected and was not the case. Germán was in the vehicle, As has been consistent across each report, and was confirmed for good measure, he was uninjured.

The right-hander has remained in his native Dominican Republic during Spring Training as he prepares to sit out the remainder of his 81-game suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence policy.

Germán will be ineligible for the first 63 games of the 2020 season, after serving the first 18 games of the ban at the conclusion of New York's 2019 campaign.

Back on the first day of Yankees' Spring Training, as pitchers and catchers reported the club's facility in Tampa, Boone revealed Germán's status moving forward.

"The plan is for him not to be here during Spring Training as of right now," said Boone. "I guess that could possibly change but as of right now, we’re not planning on him being here. The earliest he can be with us is in June so we feel like the work he’s able to get in over there, he’s been going to our complex a few times a week for the last three or four weeks. We feel like he can get the work he needs to get in there. And that’s where we’re at right now."

Boone clarified two weeks ago that Germán has been working out multiple times a week in the Dominican Republic for months leading up to Thursday's incident.

The 27-year-old was one of the Yankees' best starters in 2019. He won a team-leading 18 games while posting an .818 winning percentage, tops among all starting pitchers. Across 27 appearances – 24 starts – Germán had a 4.03 ERA with 153 strikeouts in 143 innings pitched.

With the injuries this rotation has already sustained prior to Opening Day – including season-ending Tommy John surgery for Luis Severino – Germán can certainly be an asset for New York's starting staff upon his return. The earliest possible game that the right-hander could suit up in pinstripes is June 5, when the Yankees are scheduled to host the Rays in the Bronx. Germán will be eligible for the 2020 postseason.

