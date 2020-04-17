Why Yankees Would Excel in Sports Illustrated's Proposed Blueprint For Shortened Season

InsideThePinstripes
One week ago, Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci published a 43-game season proposal for how Major League Baseball could play out a shortened campaign due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. He asked readers, are you "ready to see baseball like you've never seen it before?"

Earlier Thursday evening, Sports Illustrated's Inside The Pinstripes broke down how the Yankees' schedule would shape up within this blueprint for a shortened season. 

The main components of Verducci's proposal are as follows: 

  • Teams will play division rivals seven times each (28 total games) and play interleague matchups with those in the same region's opposite division three times each (15 total games).
  • Top seven clubs in each league will make postseason
    • First seeded team is awarded with a bye. Next three will choose their opponents one by one in descending order of seeding for a best-of-three Wild Card Series 
  • The entire schedule (from Opening Day to a potential Game 7 of the World Series would require 80 days.

Seems relatively reasonable, right? 

Time is clipping along as the baseball world continues to wait for a status report regarding Major League Baseball's postponement. May 10 is the final day of the eight-week hiatus period that began in mid-March, so odds are we'll learn more about what baseball's next steps are in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, let's imagine Verducci's proposal is what MLB selects when (or if) the time comes to begin the 2020 regular season. How would this blueprint benefit a club like the Yankees?

Here are three reasons why this specific proposal would benefit New York in pursuit of success during an abbreviated campaign...

East coast travel (or lack thereof)

The backbone of this plan is to limit travel between divisions in order to effectively eradicate exposure to the coronavirus. 

The Bombers – as detailed in our breakdown of how New York's schedule would be within this plan's constraints – would play all games within the American League East's pool of teams while mixing in a few road trips in the National League East.

Compared to the teams on the west coast, New York benefits from this plan immensely. Imagine being the Texas Rangers for instance. Every team they would face (even though they are all western teams) would be at least two states away, besides the nearby Astros. 

Remember, this regular season would take place over a two-month span. That means road games happen more often than a prototypical schedule. With every game counting for more, with less wiggle room for a cold start or mid-season slump, playing closer to home base is a plus. 

Then again, New York still has a guaranteed trip to Tampa and potentially a flight all the way down to Atlanta and Miami. Beyond those three – when you look on a map of where teams in each division are located – the least amount of travel is in the eastern regions.

Caliber of teams the Yankees will face

From distance between teams geographically, to the distance between division rivals when it comes to talent. 

In the Arizona-Florida plan – where teams switch into realigned divisions in accordance with the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues – the Yankees by coincidence would be placed in one of the worst divisions (by total win count from standings last year). Here, they're in the middle of the pack.

New York still has to battle with the Rays, a legitimate threat in the division had the season played out for a full 162-game slate (and had everything gone right for Tampa and their dynamic pitching staff).

Based on Sports Illustrated's 2020 predictions from earlier this spring, here's how the AL East and NL East standings were projected to look this year:

AL East
NL East

Yankees (105 - 57)

Braves (93 - 69)

Rays (94 - 68)

Nationals (92 - 70)

Red Sox (81 - 81)

Mets (87 - 75)

Blue Jays (77 - 85)

Phillies (83 - 79)

Orioles (53 - 109

Marlins (67 - 95)

Obviously, that'll be subject change in a shortened campaign and with all these teams beating up on each other. Still, on paper, New York has the potential to run away with it in the AL East beyond a couple tight contests with Tampa Bay. The NL East, on the other hand, was shaping up to be one of the most competitive divisions in the sport.

Last season, New York went 56-24 against this group of teams (including a 2-2 record against the Mets). They haven't played the rest of the National League East's teams since 2018, which isn't too long ago so familiarity will still be relative.

Postseason bye?

As a World Series front-runner, many expected the Yankees (or the Twins) to finish with the best record in the American League this year. After all, the Houston Astros were set to enter a season with quite a few distractions attached to their sign-stealing scandal.

The same still applies in this shortened format. If New York can secure a first-round bye, they'll dodge playing in a three-game series to start the playoffs. 

Sure, with Gerrit Cole on the mound in Game 1, you like your odds if you're a Yankees fan. But as we've seen in Wild Card games in the past, anything can happen in a short series. This blueprint gives powerhouses like New York the chance to coast into the more traditional sector of an expanded and experimental postseason format.

Plus, even if they don't get the one seed, with the second-best record at the end of the 43-game slate, New York would be able to choose from the remaining five playoff teams. Not only is that incredibly entertaining, but the club can choose whatever team they match up with the best, regardless of whether it's the No. 3 or No. 7 seed. 

This is all before diving into New York's star-studded group of players, how expanding rosters would allow young phenoms to contribute and the delay to Opening Day ensuring that several key players will be healthy for the season's conception.

If Major League Baseball – and it's a massive if – elects a shortened season plan similar to this one, and the Yankees take care of business when it counts, New York would be poised for a World Series appearance. 

Let's not get too far ahead of ourselves though ... get these teams back on the field safely before we start predicting World Series winners, shall we?

