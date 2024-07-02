Yankees' Exciting Top Prospect Named to Another Futures Game
NEW YORK - The future is bright for this New York Yankees' top prospect.
Outfielder Spencer Jones, who is the no. 2 ranked minor leaguer in the Yankees' farm system, has been named to his second Futures Game. Yankees' No. 10 ranked prospect, righty starting pitcher Brock Selvidge, was also named to the team alongside Jones as well.
Jones was selected by the Yankees at no. 25 overall in the 2022 MLB Draft. He has since risen through the ranks of the organization's minor league system and is now with Double-A Somerset. In 65 games this season, he is slashing .252/.332/.420 with a .752 OPS, nine home runs and 45 RBIs for the Patriots.
The 23-year-old stands at an astounding 6-foot-6 and is a left-handed batter, which would fit nicely with the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium. That being said, the Yankees will be set in the outfield in the long-term if they re-sign superstar Juan Soto in the offseason. Should they retain Soto, the team would have him in right field for many years to come next to AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge, who is locked in on his deal for seven more seasons after 2024, and the organization's no. 1 ranked top prospect Jasson Dominguez.
It's possible that Jones could DH in the future or make a positional change to first base, but there is still a ways to go until the Yankees have to make this decision pending Soto's situation. Jones is still likely at least another year away from the big-leagues given the fact that he has yet to reach Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Jones could potentially be used as a trade chip at the deadline later this month with the Yankees being in an all-in mode in 2024. The Yankees need bullpen help and could also go after a big bat infielder by the deadline date of July 30.
For now, Jones is still an exciting prospect in the Yankees' system and will play in another Futures Game this year.