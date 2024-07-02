Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees' Exciting Top Prospect Named to Another Futures Game

The New York Yankees will have this electrifying top prospect representing them in the Futures Game once again.

Pat Ragazzo

Mar 4, 2024; Jupiter, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Spencer jones (78) hits a single against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 4, 2024; Jupiter, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Spencer jones (78) hits a single against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

NEW YORK - The future is bright for this New York Yankees' top prospect.

Outfielder Spencer Jones, who is the no. 2 ranked minor leaguer in the Yankees' farm system, has been named to his second Futures Game. Yankees' No. 10 ranked prospect, righty starting pitcher Brock Selvidge, was also named to the team alongside Jones as well.

Jones was selected by the Yankees at no. 25 overall in the 2022 MLB Draft. He has since risen through the ranks of the organization's minor league system and is now with Double-A Somerset. In 65 games this season, he is slashing .252/.332/.420 with a .752 OPS, nine home runs and 45 RBIs for the Patriots.

The 23-year-old stands at an astounding 6-foot-6 and is a left-handed batter, which would fit nicely with the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium. That being said, the Yankees will be set in the outfield in the long-term if they re-sign superstar Juan Soto in the offseason. Should they retain Soto, the team would have him in right field for many years to come next to AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge, who is locked in on his deal for seven more seasons after 2024, and the organization's no. 1 ranked top prospect Jasson Dominguez.

It's possible that Jones could DH in the future or make a positional change to first base, but there is still a ways to go until the Yankees have to make this decision pending Soto's situation. Jones is still likely at least another year away from the big-leagues given the fact that he has yet to reach Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Jones could potentially be used as a trade chip at the deadline later this month with the Yankees being in an all-in mode in 2024. The Yankees need bullpen help and could also go after a big bat infielder by the deadline date of July 30.

For now, Jones is still an exciting prospect in the Yankees' system and will play in another Futures Game this year.

Published
Pat Ragazzo

PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for the Mets and Yankees websites on Sports Illustrated. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has been seen on several major TV Network stations including: SNY, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1. And can also frequently be heard on ESPN New York FM 98.7 FM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast with Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports.

Home/News