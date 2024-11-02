Yankees Exercise 2025 Option for Luke Weaver
Just two days after their World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Yankees have secured an integral part of their bullpen for 2025.
In September 2023, the Yankees claimed Luke Weaver off of waivers from the Seattle Mariners. The veteran journeyman had struggled to maintain a consistent role as a starter and had bounced around the league joining five different teams in seven years. After a decent close to the year with the Yankees, New York re-signed him to a $2 million contract in the offseason, with a 2025 club option for $2.5 million.
One year later, the Yankees are exercising Weaver's option after a breakout campaign.
This season, Weaver became a crucial part of the Yankees bullpen, posting career-best numbers across his 62 appearances. He recorded a 7-3 record with 103 strikeouts in 84 innings, a 2.89 ERA, and a dazzling 0.93 WHIP; his performance led him to take the closer role from Clay Holmes in October, helping the Yankees reach the World Series.
Weaver was heavily leaned on in the playoffs, appearing in 12 of the Yankees’ 14 postseason games. The closer recorded four playoff saves and posted a 1.76 ERA and 0.65 WHIP. His lone blemish was giving up the game-tying home run to pinch-hitter Jhonkensy Noel in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 3 of the ALCS.
Aside from Weaver, the Yankees bullpen for 2025 is full of uncertainty. Late-inning stalwarts Tommy Kahnle, Tim Hill, and Clay Holmes are all entering free agency, leaving a massive void at the back-end ahead of Weaver. Aside from the top priority of re-signing outfielder Juan Soto, the Yankees are expected to pursue some help in the bullpen.
Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter believes that the Yankees have their sights set on former San Diego Padres closer Tanner Scott. If New York loses Hill, they will need a strong lefty presence in the bullpen which is a role that Scott has the skillset to fill.
With Weaver locked up for 2025, he will enter Spring Training as the clear top option to be the Yankees’ closer next season.