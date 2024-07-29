Yankees Eyeing 'Significant Trade Candidate' With Move Imminent
The New York Yankees have been one of the most active teams in baseball with the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline just about here.
There isn't much time left for the Yankees to make moves but they already have had a successful deadline by acquiring former Miami Marlins All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. This doesn't mean that the Yankees are done adding, though.
New York still could add another infielder and it seems all but certain that the Yankees will add pitching in some capacity. The Yankees could use a starter and certainly need to address the bullpen with time running out.
It's unclear what the Yankees will do because they have been linked to so many players, but one player who has been mentioned as a "significant trade candidate" is Chicago Cubs hurler Jameson Taillon by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"RHP Jameson Taillon ($18M annually through 2026) has also emerged as a significant trade candidate, with both the Red Sox and Yankees reportedly among the interested parties," Miller said. "He got his ERA down to 2.96 with an impressive outing Tuesday against Milwaukee, and it sure feels like an oversight that he wasn't in the top 50. If he landed there, he would instantly become Boston's No. 2 starter."
Taillon already has experience pitching for the Yankees in 2021 and 2022 and a reunion could make a lot of sense. His 2.96 ERA would go a long way in bolstering the New York rotation. There isn't much time left for the Yankees to make a move.
More MLB: Yankees, Dodgers Eyeing Same Gold Glove Winner At Deadline, Per Insider