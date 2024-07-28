Yankees Eyeing Superstar Pitcher In Blockbuster Stunner Per Insider
It sure sounds like the New York Yankees may have at least one more major move up their sleeve.
New York already made a great move on Saturday as it acquired All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. in a trade with the Miami Marlins. The Yankees could use a boost in the starting rotation now and it sounds like they know it and reportedly have checked in with the San Francisco Giants on a possible deal for ace Blake Snell, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"News: Yankees are among 6 teams to check in on Blake Snell," Heyman said. "While Giants listen, Snell turned in uber dominant performance Saturday (15 strikeouts), SF starters are killing it now and they’re just 4 1/2 out of Wild Card. Other complications: NYY in top tax bracket and BS $30M 2025 player option."
Snell was seen as a great option for the Yankees this past offseason and New York even offered him a deal before it eventually signed Marcus Stroman. The two-time Cy Young Award turned the Yankees down because he was looking for a bigger deal at that time but didn't end up getting one.
He struggled out of the gate this year after sitting up the majority of the spring due to signing late but has started to turn things around lately and had his finest performance of the season on Saturday.
New York could use a boost in the rotation and Snell is one of baseball's best when he's rolling. A deal would cost a lot but it also could put the Yankees one step closer to winning a World Series title this year.
