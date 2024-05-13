Yankees Failed Offseason Target Voted by Execs as Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline
The story of the offseason for the New York Yankees was landing Juan Soto and rightfully so. 42 games into the season, Yankees fans have found out why Soto had this much hype as the young star has been the best player on the roster by a comfortable margin.
Currently 27-15 and Gerrit Cole not pitching an inning, New York's in as good of a position as they could've hoped for entering the season.
As they approach the deadline, the front office has always made moves to better the roster. This year, it'll be intriguing to watch what they decide to do. The pitching staff has been awesome, but most contending teams add an arm or two.
One name that popped up as a surprise trade candidate is one Yankees fans will remember from the offseason. In a poll released by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Dylan Cease was voted as someone who could get traded.
Feinsand asked executives around the league who the biggest name trade would be at the deadline, naming Cease as a possible candidate.
The right-handed pitcher has been one of the best in baseball this year, posting a 2.19 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched. His 0.75 WHIP is the second-best in baseball.
New York could make sense for Cease if the San Diego Padres do trade him, but similar to the issue in the offseason, the price might just be way too high. One could argue, however, that the Yankees are in a position to win a World Series now, and if that means moving a few prospects to get the deal done, they should do whatever it takes.
If Cole comes back fully healthy, the pitching staff should be in a great position. However, hoping for Cole to be the same pitcher he was right away could be a risky decision, one that could come back to be the reason they do or don't win the World Series.