InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Actor, 'Lunatic Yankees Fan' Nick Turturro Spending Quarantine Watching Classic Yankees Games

Max Goodman

When it comes to super fans in New York City, in all likelihood Spike Lee is the first to come to mind. 

Actor Nick Turturro, however, believes his Yankees fandom is right up there with the iconic film maker that Knicks fans have grown accustomed to seeing courtside at Madison Square Garden. 

Turturro – known for his roles in The Longest Yard and NYPD Blue – virtually sat down with Sports Illustrated's Bill Enright in a Skype interview this weekend. In the midst of their conversation, the diehard Yankees fan said his loyalty and support of those in pinstripes is unmatched around these parts.

“I don’t think many people can top me as a Yankees fan," Turturro told Enright, proudly. "There’s a few out there that can hang with me, but I don’t think many people can top me … I’m a lunatic Yankees fan.”

Like the rest of the baseball world, Turturro has been desperate to get his fix in the midst of this coronavirus-induced pandemic and subsequent postponement of the regular season.

He told Enright that he's recently been catching up on Yankees' classic games. He was re-watching Game 7 of the 2001 World Series between New York and the Arizona Diamondbacks, a game he was in attendance for, during the interview.

Years later, from his sofa, the Queens native still cheers for the Bombers and breaks down each big play as though the games were to be happening live. 

READ: Gerrit Cole getting his work in during the coronavirus hiatus with Yankees' reliever Adam Ottavino 

"It's funny it's supposed to be baseball season right now," he said, donning a pinstriped jacket. "I'm a diehard, I've been looking forward to it for a long time so now it's like I'm catching up on a lot of old great games."

As for the 2020 version of his favorite team, Turturro explained that although the Bombers were projected to have a great year, other circumstances make him hesitant to predict this seasons end result.

"We had all kinds of injuries," the actor recalled, pointing out DJ LeMahieu, Mike Ford and Mike Tauchman as those who helped New York make it as far they did.. "Judge is injured again, Stanton is still hurt again and then Paxton is out and Severino is gone. To tell you the truth, I don't know. I really don't know."

READ: Sports Illustrated predicts Yankees to win 2020 World Series

Still bitter about New York's loss in the American League Championship Series to the Astros last fall, Turturro was beyond excited for this new season to get underway. His baseball obsession even sparked the creation of a new podcast, "Breaking Bread with Nick Turturro.”

Now, with no start date set in wake of MLB's decision to suspend all baseball for the next several months, he's doing his best to stay positive and keep the sport he loves so dearly a part of his daily life. 

"This is what I love about right now ... baseball is still happening for me, I'm watching old games, I'm thinking about old games, analyzing it," Turturro explained. "I miss the season right now, I'm optimistic that maybe we can get this thing going maybe by June so we can have something of a season."

To watch the full interview with Turturro and SI.com's Enright, click here.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Yankees' Gerrit Cole Pitching Off a Mound in Backyard With Teammate Adam Ottavino During Quarantine

Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole is getting his work in during MLB's coronavirus-induced hiatus. His teammate Adam Ottavino documented it on his Instagram feed.

Max Goodman

Yankees Single-Season Pitching Records That Could Have Been Broken This Year in a Full Season

In a full 162-game season, what would this current Yankees pitching staff be capable of? Read for some single-season franchise records New York could have broken if 2020 wasn't shortened.

Max Goodman

Yankees Single-Season Offensive Records That Could Have Been Broken This Year in a Full Season

In a full 162-game season, what exactly would this current Yankees roster be capable of? Read for some single-season franchise records New York could have broken if 2020 wasn't shortened.

Max Goodman

Yankees' Gerrit Cole, Wife To Make 'Significant' Donation To Support Coronavirus Relief in NYC

Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole and his wife have pledged to make a "significant" donation to support health workers fighting the spread of COVID-19 in and around New York City

Max Goodman

Report: Non-Roster Players Invited to Spring Training to Receive Voluntary Payouts During MLB Delay

For non-roster players that had invites to Spring Training but didn't apply to the pro-rated salary agreement, help is on the way. Read more on the players' union support program and which Yankees are eligible.

Max Goodman

Have a Favorite Yankees Home Run From Last Season? So Does Aaron Judge ...

In a tweet this week, Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge asked fans to reply with their favorite home run from the Bombers' 2019 season. Read to find out which homer from last year was Judge's favorite.

Max Goodman

Where Are Yankees' Starting Pitchers During MLB Delay and How Are They Staying in Shape?

Yankees starting pitchers are dispersed across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read how new pitching coach Matt Blake is keeping tabs on New York's hurlers and how they're staying in shape.

Max Goodman

Was Jonathan Loaisiga Destined to Be Yankees' Fifth Starting Pitcher in Rotation This Spring?

Yankees' pitching coach Matt Blake told reporters on Wednesday that Jonathan Loaisiga would have factored in "heavily" to New York's starting rotation this spring.

Max Goodman

Yankees, NYCFC Announce $1.4 Million Distress Fund For Yankee Stadium Day-Of-Game Employees

The New York Yankees and New York City Football Club announced a $1.4 million distress fund on Thursday designed to help Yankee Stadium staff impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Max Goodman

Status Update on Yankees' James Paxton, Rehab From Lower Back Surgery

Yankees' James Paxton is "doing really well" with his rehab after lower back surgery in February, says New York's pitching coach Matt Blake. Read for a full status update on the Bombers' left-hander.

Max Goodman