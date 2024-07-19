Yankees Fans Should 'Keep An Eye On' Star Duo With Trade Deadline Looming
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline can't come fast enough.
Speculation has been building for months and the deadline finally is almost here meaning that trades also are on the horizon. The New York Yankees have been mentioned in some way shape or form as a fit for any player who even has the slightest possibility of being traded ahead of the July 30th deadline.
The deadline now is under two weeks away so we won't have to wait much longer to see what the Yankees are going to do. Some have said that New York will look to add to the starting rotation and The Athletic's Chris Kirschner called Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet and Detroit Tigers hurler Jack Flaherty two players to "keep an eye on."
"Though it's not their biggest need, it wouldn't be a bad thing for the Yankees to engage the starting pitching market," Kirschner said. "Garrett Crochet and Jack Flaherty are two names to keep an eye on."
Both Crochet and Flaherty have seemed like they were going to be on the move over the last few months and now a trade seems all but certain. If the Yankees could land either, they would have another dependable option with high upside for the starting rotation.
New York ended the first half of the season on a sour note but there still are plenty of reasons to be excited about the team. A strong deadline only could help as the Yankees look to get back to the postseason.
