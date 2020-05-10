Will Yankees Play at Field of Dreams Amid Coronavirus?

It's being built, but will the players and fans be able to come?

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox are scheduled to play the first Major League Baseball game in the state of Iowa this summer, facing off at the historic Field of Dreams Movie Site in Dyersville on August 13.

It's poised to be a special night, unlike anything MLB has ever experienced before. The game's most storied franchise will be taking the field just feet away from where arguably the most beloved baseball film took place.

With the novel coronavirus pandemic spreading across the globe, however, there's reasonable doubt that any events or gatherings will be able to take place for the foreseeable future.

Then again, did you notice the description of this game at the Field of Dreams wasn't in the past tense? It wasn't summarizing what would have happened, it described a baseball game that's still bound to take place...

That's because this historic contest hasn't been canceled yet and the venue is being prepared as though the first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 p.m. ET as scheduled.

The following video was posted on MLB's Instagram page Saturday afternoon. It shows the historic diamond from the movie alongside the beginnings of a stadium being built.

"Sweet (Field of) Dreams. Construction is still underway in Iowa," reads the caption.

Late last month, Forbes reported that MLB still hopes to play the game in Iowa and that all construction is proceeding as planned.

All necessary precautions are being taken at the construction site – temperatures of workers are being monitored, social distancing is being practiced and hands are being washed.

As of now, however, there's been no change in the event's status.

That's likely because MLB is only postponed through Sunday, May 10. The initial postponement – lasting eight weeks in accordance to the recommendations delivered by the CDC – will expire at the end of this weekend.

Other games scheduled to be hosted away from home team's ballparks this season have already seen cancelations. The second edition of MLB's London Series in as many years – featuring the Cardinals and Cubs – was officially canceled on April 1 while games in Mexico City and Puerto Rico will not take place as well.

Updates regarding the status of this year's season are on the horizon. In the meantime, we'll have to wait and see if the Yankees' stars will be the latest group of legends to play catch under the lights in Iowa.

