Yankees' Former Draft Pick Called up by Mets Ahead of Subway Series
NEW YORK - The Subway Series is upon us and a former New York Yankees' draft pick has been called up to the opposing dugout to face them this week.
On Tuesday, the New York Mets placed right fielder Starling Marte on the 10-day injured list with a deep bone bruise in his right knee and called up outfielder Ben Gamel, who was a 10th-round draft pick of the Yankees back in 2010.
Gamel made his way through the Yankees' farm system and eventually debuted with the pinstripes in May of 2016. However, he was later a victim of the Yankees' sell-off that season and was dealt to the Seattle Mariners in August for minor league pitchers Jio Orozco and Juan De Paula.
Gamel has since bounced around to the Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres. His offensive numbers have been below average for the most part across his big-league career, but he is still a serviceable backup outfield option. In 685 major league games, Gamel has slashed .252/.332/.384 with a .716 OPS.
This year, Gamel had been putting together a nice season with Triple-A Syracuse, slashing .314/.423/.538 with a .961 OPS, seven home runs and 24 RBIs in 45 games.
The 32-year-old could wind up making an impact against his old team if he gets a chance to play in either game of the Subway Series. But in Game 1, the Mets are starting Tyrone Taylor in right field in place of the injured Marte.
Gamel never made his mark with the Yankees but he was a former draft pick, who debuted with the team eight years ago before getting dealt to Seattle.