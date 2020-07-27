Report: Yankees-Phillies Game Postponed After Marlins' COVID-19 Outbreak

In response to the Miami Marlins COVID-19 outbreak, Monday night's game between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

It was reported Monday morning that eight Marlins players and two coaches had tested positive for the coronavirus. Over one third (11-of-30) of the Marlins players that traveled on the road trip to Philadelphia over the weekend have now contracted the virus, Jeff Passan of ESPN reports.

Major League Baseball confirmed Monday night's game between the Yankees and Phillies has been postponed with a release. Per the league, "additional COVID-19 testing" is being administered. As a precaution, the Marlins' home opener against the Baltimore Orioles has also been postponed.

Miami had completed its opening series against the Phillies on Sunday afternoon. The Yankees — after wrapping up a three-game series in Washington D.C. — were slated to play at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia the following two nights, using the same clubhouse the Marlins had used over the weekend.

READ: Trump Not Throwing First Pitch at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15

Before the postponement was announced, reports surfaced that the Yankees had begun taking its own precautionary measures to prevent the risk of an outbreak while in Philadelphia.

New York had elected to summon its own clubhouse staff, rather than utilizing those who had worked in the visitor's locker room when the Marlins were in town, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

The clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park was also in the process of being extensively deep cleaned — fumigated in "50 different ways" — per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

READ: Gleyber Torres Celebrates Yankees Anniversary With Clutch, Breakout Performance

It's unclear whether or not Tuesday's game between the Yankees and Phillies will be played as schedule. As of Monday morning, all other contests across Major League Baseball have not been postponed or canceled.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees