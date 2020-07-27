InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Report: Yankees-Phillies Game Postponed After Marlins' COVID-19 Outbreak

Max Goodman

In response to the Miami Marlins COVID-19 outbreak, Monday night's game between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. 

It was reported Monday morning that eight Marlins players and two coaches had tested positive for the coronavirus. Over one third (11-of-30) of the Marlins players that traveled on the road trip to Philadelphia over the weekend have now contracted the virus, Jeff Passan of ESPN reports.

Major League Baseball confirmed Monday night's game between the Yankees and Phillies has been postponed with a release. Per the league, "additional COVID-19 testing" is being administered. As a precaution, the Marlins' home opener against the Baltimore Orioles has also been postponed. 

Miami had completed its opening series against the Phillies on Sunday afternoon. The Yankees — after wrapping up a three-game series in Washington D.C. — were slated to play at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia the following two nights, using the same clubhouse the Marlins had used over the weekend. 

READ: Trump Not Throwing First Pitch at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15

Before the postponement was announced, reports surfaced that the Yankees had begun taking its own precautionary measures to prevent the risk of an outbreak while in Philadelphia. 

New York had elected to summon its own clubhouse staff, rather than utilizing those who had worked in the visitor's locker room when the Marlins were in town, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

The clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park was also in the process of being extensively deep cleaned — fumigated in "50 different ways" — per MLB Network's Jon Heyman. 

READ: Gleyber Torres Celebrates Yankees Anniversary With Clutch, Breakout Performance

It's unclear whether or not Tuesday's game between the Yankees and Phillies will be played as schedule. As of Monday morning, all other contests across Major League Baseball have not been postponed or canceled. 

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump Not Throwing First Pitch at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15

President Donald Trump announced that he has postponed throwing out the first pitch at a Yankees game at Yankee Stadium this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic

Max Goodman

by

Glm64

Gleyber Torres Celebrates Yankees Anniversary With Clutch, Breakout Performance

Yankees' shortstop Gleyber Torres hit his first home run of the season and drove in the game-winning run. He was traded to New York four years ago this weekend

Max Goodman

What Clint Frazier's Latest Demotion Means For His Future With Yankees

Yankees' outfielder Clint Frazier was optioned to New York's alternate training site. Here's what it means for his future in pinstripes vying for playing time

Max Goodman

New York Yankees at Washington Nationals Live Game Thread — Game 3

The New York Yankees play the third game of the 2020 regular season against the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Follow along here for live updates

Max Goodman

James Paxton Struggles in Regular Season Debut; Should Yankees Fans Be Concerned About His Health?

Yankees' left-hander James Paxton lasted just one inning in his 2020 debut. His velocity was down and he didn't feel great. Should Yankees fans be concerned?

Max Goodman

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks Kneel During National Anthem

New York Yankees' outfielders Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks knelt during the national anthem before Game 2 of the regular season in Washington D.C.

Max Goodman

by

Mr.H...

Giancarlo Stanton Continues to Test Limits of Statcast, Launches 483-Foot Home Run

New York Yankees' slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit a 483-foot home run, his second homer of the 2020 season. Here's where his home run ranks in Statcast history

Max Goodman

New York Yankees at Washington Nationals Live Game Thread — Game 2

The New York Yankees are taking on the Washington Nationals in the second game of MLB's 2020 regular season. Follow along with live updates right here.

Max Goodman

'It's a Little Less Than Ideal': Yankees Weigh in on Expansion of 2020 Postseason

Major League Baseball is expanding the playoffs this season. Here's what members of the New York Yankees had to say, including Gerrit Cole, on the new format

Max Goodman

How the Yankees' Demonstration of Unity – Kneeling Before National Anthem on Opening Day – Came to Be

The New York Yankees knelt before the national anthem on Opening Day, observing a moment of silence to bring attention to racial injustice.

Max Goodman