Report: Yankees-Phillies Game Postponed Again Tuesday Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

NEW YORK — The Yankees's road game against the Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed for the second night in a row, Joe Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The decision comes out of an abundance of caution after the Miami Marlins' coronavirus outbreak in the visitor's clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park — the number of players with COVID-19 within the Marlins' organization jumped to 15 Tuesday morning, half of the club's entire active roster, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

No members of the Phillies have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Tuesday morning — according to Sherman — but the team is still waiting for all tests administered on Monday to come back negative.

New York traveled from Washington D.C. to Philadelphia for a two-game set only to be relegated to the team hotel as the Phillies underwent a deep cleaning at the ballpark and shipped out a fresh batch of COVID-19 tests.

The Yankees will now travel back to the Bronx Tuesday afternoon, per Sherman, and hold a workout at Yankee Stadium in the evening. The club hasn't played since Sunday afternoon when shortstop Gleyber Torres broke out in a 3-2 series-clinching victory.

Ace Gerrit Cole was scheduled to make his second start of the season on Tuesday night against the Phillies. Wednesday marks New York's home opener — the start of an additional two-game set against Philadelphia. No word yet from Major League Baseball if those two contests will proceed as scheduled.

Monday evening's Orioles-Marlins game was canceled after a few positive cases within Miami's organization quickly morphed into an outbreak.

