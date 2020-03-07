Yankees' Gary Sánchez Misses Batting Practice With Sore Back After Rough Night Behind Plate

It's never a good sign when the boo birds are out during Spring Training.

On the morning after Gary Sánchez heard boos at George M. Steinbrenner Field – courtesy of a passed ball and three wild pitches for the Yankees' backstop in a 5-1 loss to the Orioles – Sánchez did not participate in batting practice.

“His back was a little sore this morning, so we’ll just back off of him today,” New York's skipper Aaron Boone said to reporters prior to the Bombers' Grapefruit League game against the Pirates on Saturday. “I’m not that concerned about it. I think it’s kind of normal wear and tear, first back-to-backs kind of thing. I don’t think it’ll be much of an issue.”

Sánchez was behind the dish for highly touted pitching prospect Deivi Garcia's start on Friday one day after catching Gerrit Cole's bumpy outing on the road against the Tigers.

READ: What is it that makes 20-year-old Deivi Garcia a contender for a spot in the Yankees' starting rotation?

In Garcia's start, a wild pitch and passed ball in the first inning allowed two runs to score, giving Baltimore a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Later, with right-hander David Hale on the bump, two more pitches got past Sánchez.

This spring, the Yankees' backstops have been working with new catching coach Tanner Swanson on a new stance behind the dish, designed to allow catchers like Sánchez to hone in on their framing. When asked if that contributed to his starting catcher's struggles, Boone thought it was nothing more than "a bad inning."

“Up until that inning, we were even talking about it – going through some things before the game – how good it looks and how comfortable it looks," he explained. "You don’t want this stuff to happen, but you also realize it’s March and it’s an inning. It doesn’t take away a lot of the good things we’re seeing.”

Sánchez has yet to find his grove on offense as well. In seven spring games thus far, the 27-year-old has just one base hit in 17 at-bats (good for a .059 batting average). He struck out for the seventh time this spring on Friday as well.

“His timing hasn’t been real good,” Boone explained. “It’s kind of the old in-between of catching up timing-wise on the fastball and he’s out in front of some secondary pitches. We feel like obviously with him, it’s something that will come over time. He’s just got to keep working through it and get the reps, and he’ll get there.”

With several key pieces within this Yankees' roster already falling victim to injuries this spring – as New York prepares to start the season without Aaron Judge (stress fracture in rib), James Paxton (lower back surgery), Luis Severino (Tommy John surgery) and Giancarlo Stanton (Grade 1 right calf strain) – news of more soreness is a red flag.

Specifically in the meat of New York's lineup, with Judge and Stanton at risk of missing an extended period of time, and Aaron Hicks already out for the majority of the season, a standout offensive performance from Sánchez could lessen the blow of multiple absences early on.

READ: Judge ruled out for Opening Day, reacts to latest news on his fractured rib

Boone assured, however, that Sánchez's aching back was purely due to an increased workload this spring. He expects the backstop back in action on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, Fla., after an additional day of rest.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees