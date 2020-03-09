Just How Serious Is Gary Sánchez's Lower Back Issue?

When a star player is feeling discomfort and is sidelined, a diagnosis of soreness typically warrants a sigh of relief. After all, it could be so much worse and soreness is nothing some rest can't fix.

With the progression for Luis Severino and Aaron Judge this spring in mind – from 'soreness' to Tommy John surgery and a stress fracture in the ribs respectively – it's understandable that Yankees fans are a little concerned about Gary Sánchez.

Sánchez sat out of batting practice on Saturday morning after catching in back-to-back Grapefruit League contests for the first time this spring. Yankees' skipper Aaron Boone, speaking on behalf of his starting backstop, explained the catcher was feeling "a little sore."

The 25-year-old took Sunday off, as expected, but isn't listed on the club's travel roster for Monday's game in Clearwater, Fla. – a target per Boone for Sánchez's return.

Addressing the discomfort in his back for the first time, Sánchez revealed he's aching in the lower-to-middle region of his back

“It’s been a little tight, a little uncomfortable,” Sánchez told reporters through the Yankees' interpreter. “We’re treating it. After catching those two games back to back, I just thought it was better for me to take care of it now. This is the right time to take care of everything. You don’t want to rush anything, especially in Spring Training. You have time.”

Sánchez had caught in five innings in consecutive games – he was squatting behind the plate as Gerrit Cole struggled on Thursday before facing his own set of adversity on Friday, allowing a past ball and three wild pitches while he was behind the dish. The Yankees lost both games.

“As a baseball player, you never want to be hurt,” Sánchez said. “You never want to have any kind of injury that holds you back. I just want to be healthy and try to do what I need to do to get back.”

When it comes to discovering the source of Sánchez's discomfort – similar to a lengthy process of inconclusively for Severino and Judge – all parties involved are at a loss.

One possible culprit could be Sánchez's new catching stance, recommended by New York's new catching coach Tanner Swanson. With one knee bent on the ground, the stance is equipped to improve a backstop's framing ability. It's also designed to decrease the stress on a catcher's body.

Boone isn't convinced that the adjusted crouch is the catalyst.

"That's probably the easy thing to run to, but I'm not so sure," Boone admitted. "Part of the stance is to alleviate some of the wear and tear. My hope is that over the long haul, it will be something that is a little less demanding physically. When I watch with my eyes, that's what I'm seeing. I'm seeing him in a more comfortable, less demanding position. That said, it's different, so I guess there's certainly a possibility that it could be a contributor."

Sánchez explained that he has felt good utilizing the prescribed positioning so far this spring. He simply isn't sure if that could be the cause of his barking back.

“I feel good receiving," Sanchez explained to reporters. "I definitely feel good. At the same time, I don’t know if [the back tightness] is a result of that. I just don’t know.”

Boone revealed that the plan is for Sánchez to return as early as Tuesday, a home game against the Blue Jays. With two road games on the east side of Florida scheduled for the following two days, it's feasible New York will then rest Sánchez until Friday's game back at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

“At the end of the day, I just want to be healthy,” Sánchez said. “If I’m healthy, I’m able to make adjustments and get to where I want to be.”

