InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Yankees' Gary Sánchez Has Fever, Return Date From Back Soreness Delayed

Max Goodman

Amid growing concerns regarding the coronavirus, Yankees' star catcher Gary Sánchez was diagnosed with a fever. He'll meet with a team doctor at some point on Tuesday, per a team spokesman. 

Sánchez has been sidelined recently with soreness in his back – discomfort he began to experience after catching in back-to-back Grapefruit League games at the end of last week.  

Tuesday morning, prior to the Yankees' afternoon matchup with the Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field, Sánchez was listed to take on-field batting practice – a major step toward his return to game action. 

Hours later, after Sánchez did not appear on the field with his teammates, it was revealed the backstop's return to baseball activity was not only pushed back, but the catcher wasn't even in attendance at the Yankees' facility due to his illness. 

Now, as New York is scheduled to travel to the east coast of Florida for two exhibition games in consecutive days, Sánchez is not expected to play until Friday. 

READ: Just how serious is Gary Sánchez's back soreness?

“At the end of the day, I just want to be healthy,” Sánchez told reporters on Sunday, addressing his back discomfort for the first time. “If I’m healthy, I’m able to make adjustments and get to where I want to be.”

In seven games this spring, Sánchez has posted a measly .059 batting average (1-for-17). The backstop's skipper Aaron Boone attributed his struggles at the plate to timing issues, rather than his sore back.

As new Yankees catching coach Tanner Swanson introduced a modified stance behind the plate, it's possible adjusting to the slightly-altered crouch is contributing to Sánchez's soreness.

"That's probably the easy thing to run to, but I'm not so sure," Boone explained this past weekend regarding Sánchez's new positioning behind the dish. "Part of the stance is to alleviate some of the wear and tear. My hope is that over the long haul, it will be something that is a little less demanding physically. 

"When I watch with my eyes, that's what I'm seeing. I'm seeing him in a more comfortable, less demanding position. That said, it's different, so I guess there's certainly a possibility that it could be a contributor."

This injury update comes in the midst of an injury-plagued spring for the Yankees – several key contributors are set to miss Opening Day with an assortment of ailments. 

Right-hander Luis Severino will miss the entire 2020 season with Tommy John surgery, star right fielder Aaron Judge was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right rib and could need surgery, Giancarlo Stanton is nursing a Grade 1 right calf strain and southpaw James Paxton is gradually nearing his anticipated return date after lower back surgery last month. 

New York opens the regular season in just over two weeks – on Thursday, March 26 – against the Orioles in Baltimore. 

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Just How Serious Is Gary Sánchez's Lower Back Issue?

Gary Sánchez was sidelined on Sunday with back soreness. What's the source of the Yankees' catcher's discomfort and how much time could he miss?

Max Goodman

by

Max Goodman

How Major League Baseball's New Rule in 2020 Could Alter the Course of the Yankees' Season

This new rule, adding an additional player to the roster, has the potential to have a huge impact on the Yankees this season. Here's how.

Max Goodman

What to Expect From Masahiro Tanaka This Season Based on Spring Training Success

Masahiro Tanaka has been in midseason form this spring. What can you expect from the Yankees' right-hander during the 2020 season based on his Spring Training success?

Max Goodman

After Another Solid Outing, is Jonathan Loaisiga the Favorite for the Yankees' Fifth Rotation Spot?

Jonathan Loaisiga is no longer perfect this spring but after another solid outing, is he the favorite to fill the Yankees' vacant rotation spot?

Max Goodman

Yankees' Gary Sánchez Misses Batting Practice With Sore Back After Rough Night Behind Plate

Gary Sánchez misses batting practice with back soreness after a tough night behind the plate. Read for when to expect the Yankees' backstop back in action

Max Goodman

Yankees' Aaron Judge Reacts to Injury News, Ruled Out for Opening Day

Aaron Judge has been ruled out for Opening Day after being diagnosed with a fracture in his right rib. Hear from the Yankees' star as he reacts to the injury news

Max Goodman

Aaron Judge Diagnosed With Stress Fracture of the First Right Rib

Yankees' Aaron Judge was diagnosed with a stress fracture of the first right rib on Friday. The slugger will be sidelined for two weeks and surgery isn't off the table.

Max Goodman

Yankees' Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton Will Likely Miss Opening Day

Sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both are unlikely to be ready for Yankees' Opening Day this month due to injuries. Read for more from general manager Brian Cashman.

Max Goodman

by

Craner7

What Makes Pitching Prospect Deivi Garcia a Contender For Yankees' Fifth Rotation Spot?

Yankees' top pitching prospect Deivi Garcia has impressed in Spring Training so far. Here's what makes the right-hander a contender for New York's fifth rotation spot

Max Goodman

Yankees' Miguel Andujar's Defense May be in Flux, But His Offensive Production Has Remained Consistent

Miguel Andujar struggled in his first appearance of Spring Training at first base, as questions linger on defense, but his production on offense continues to remain consistent

Max Goodman