Yankees Defend Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Grand Slam: 'I Wish Those Conversations Didn't Exist.'

NEW YORK — To swing or not to swing on 3-0.

Ask Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole and that really isn't much of a question.

"It's pretty simple for me. It's pretty hard to hit a grand slam so whatever count you want to try and hit one in, go for it," Cole said.

That, of course, is in reference to the grand slam that Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres crushed on Monday night, sparking controversy and catching all of Major League Baseball's attention.

Tatis Jr., who currently leads the league with 11 home runs this season, chose to swing away on a 3-0 pitch when the Padres had a seven-run lead over the Texas Rangers in the eighth inning. He proceeded to deposit a fastball over the wall in right-center field for his second homer of the game. One pitch later, a fresh Rangers' reliever threw behind San Diego's Manny Machado.

Since the Padres closed out the victory, there's been an ongoing national debate about the game's unwritten rules and whether or not the 21-year-old, and one of the sport's most exciting and talented young players, should have taken the pitch to be respectful in a lopsided game.

Both Texas and San Diego's managers aired on the old-school side in post game pressers, comments that only fueled said discourse even further.

So, what does baseball-lifer and Yankees manager Aaron Boone have to add to the conversation?

While he did preface the fact that in certain situations there are measures that can be taken to avoid disrespecting other teams between the lines—and that this conversation should be had over a glass of wine to dive into the nuances of "outdated" unwritten rules—New York's skipper sides with the majority.

Tatis should have swung away.

"I think it's a little bit silly. I think the needle has moved a long way in that regard where some of the things that are a little outdated," Boone said on Tuesday. "Just a few nights ago, we were having a debate about whether we should still try to steal a base if we like the situation when we're up five or six in a certain scenario. So I wish those conversations didn't exist."

Here's the rest of Boone's comment on the matter:

Not to straddle the fence too much, I do think there's a sportsmanship etiquette element to things but I think, look, now more than when these started even 10, 50 and 100 years ago, things are different. And the way I look at it is, now the biggest thing you're guarding against is, and why I always feel like if we're up by five to try to get to eight really bad, is because as big a role as bullpens play in the game today, those runs sometimes go a long way in deciding who you may use late in a game or maybe being able to stay away from a high-leverage guy that you maybe want to avoid that if you have to use him in this game, possibly he's comprised or down in the next game. I think the needle is moving in that regard. You guys have heard me talk about the run rule from time to time in the regular season and then it takes away all unwritten rules. I do think the needle is moving closer in a direction where if you really break it down, guys aren't and shouldn't be offended by somebody swinging in a 3-0 count.

Numerous current and former MLB players and personalities defended Tatis on social media in the hours and days after the incident. Among that group were members of the Yankees family.

