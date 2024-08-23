Yankees' Gerrit Cole Describes Aaron Judge's Season With One Word
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is putting together another historic MLB season.
After adding two more home runs to his 2024 season tally on Wednesday, Judge has hit .380/.507/.836 with 44 home runs and 105 RBIs during his last 99 games and is on pace to surpass 60 home runs in a season for the second time in his career.
If the AL MVP favorite does manage to eclipse the 60 home run mark this year (he currently has 48), he would be the first player in MLB history to reach that number twice in their career.
Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians was also historic for Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole, marking his 150th career MLB win.
Cole was in a visibly good mood while speaking with the media after throwing six scoreless innings yesterday. And the 2023 AL Cy Young only needed one word to describe his superstar teammate's iconic 2024 campaign.
"Just, you know, historic," Cole said when asked his thoughts on what Judge has accomplished this season, per SNY.
"I mean, it's so impressive because, when you look around the league and you see guys with high batting averages — .330, .340, .350, and guys in the past — there's a fair amount of bunt hits and infield hits," Cole continued. "This guy is sitting at .330 and I'm not quite sure he has an infield hit all year. I mean, they're all doubles and homers.
"So it's like, no one that can compare to him, certainly not walking around right now, outside of Bonds. So it's just... what a wonderful experience to have him on my team and be around him," he added.
Cole clearly has a ton of respect for Judge's extraordinary power-hitting prowess. And he's surely grateful for it, too, given how it helps both him and the Yankees win games.