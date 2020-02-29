Yankees' Gerrit Cole Dominates Efficiently in Second Spring Training Appearance

Gerrit Cole was so efficient on Saturday – in his second in-game appearance of the spring – that he didn't want to come out of the game.

After two scoreless innings against the Tigers at George M. Steinbrenner Field, and a check-swing groundout on the first pitch of the third, skipper Aaron Boone came out of the Yankees' first-base dugout to head to the mound.

Cole sent him back to the dugout empty handed, however, as the right-hander assured his manager that he had one more batter in him. He proceeded to punch out the final hitter he faced – Detroit's leadoff man Danny Woodrow – with a filthy slider bearing in on the lefty's hands.

New York's ace finished his outing with 2 2/3 innings pitched, allowing no runs and no walks while striking out two. He surrendered just two hits – a bloop single to shallow left field and a seeing-eye grounder through the right side.

The right-hander threw a total of 30 pitches, 21 of which were strikes.

On Monday, Cole debuted in pinstripes with one sparkling inning against the Pirates – striking out two of the four hitters he faced. Leading up to that start, Yankees' pitching coach Matt Blake explained the plan was to increase Cole's intensity. They gave him an opportunity to let it loose while easing off the accelerator with his volume (and pitches thrown).

"We’ll pull the volume down a little bit knowing it’s going to be under the lights and his first game with us and a meaningful situation in Spring Training," Blake said on Sunday. "Obviously not the extent that we’ll have in the regular season but he’ll have a little more amplification in his intensity."

That approach was reversed on Saturday. Cole threw more pitches while slightly decreasing his velocity. After topping off at 98 mph in his previous outing, Cole sat at 95 for the majority of his start, touching 97 mph. Nonetheless, that intensity was there as Boone walked out to try and take Cole out of the ballgame – the right-hander was locked in.

Further, his ability to pound the strike zone and induce weak contact was a staple of his dominant performance. Similar to his debut last week, Cole didn't allow a single hitter to come away with any solid contact – he prevented both outs and hits from being hit squarely.

The next step in Cole's progression toward Opening Day – a matchup with the Orioles in Baltimore on March 26 – is another start against these Tigers. He'll toe the rubber at Detroit's spring facility in Lakeland, Fla., on Thursday in his first road appearance and continue to gradually ramp up his pitch count.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees