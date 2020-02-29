InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Yankees' Gerrit Cole Dominates Efficiently in Second Spring Training Appearance

Max Goodman

Gerrit Cole was so efficient on Saturday – in his second in-game appearance of the spring – that he didn't want to come out of the game.

After two scoreless innings against the Tigers at George M. Steinbrenner Field, and a check-swing groundout on the first pitch of the third, skipper Aaron Boone came out of the Yankees' first-base dugout to head to the mound. 

Cole sent him back to the dugout empty handed, however, as the right-hander assured his manager that he had one more batter in him. He proceeded to punch out the final hitter he faced – Detroit's leadoff man Danny Woodrow – with a filthy slider bearing in on the lefty's hands.

New York's ace finished his outing with 2 2/3 innings pitched, allowing no runs and no walks while striking out two. He surrendered just two hits – a bloop single to shallow left field and a seeing-eye grounder through the right side. 

The right-hander threw a total of 30 pitches, 21 of which were strikes.

On Monday, Cole debuted in pinstripes with one sparkling inning against the Pirates – striking out two of the four hitters he faced. Leading up to that start, Yankees' pitching coach Matt Blake explained the plan was to increase Cole's intensity. They gave him an opportunity to let it loose while easing off the accelerator with his volume (and pitches thrown).

"We’ll pull the volume down a little bit knowing it’s going to be under the lights and his first game with us and a meaningful situation in Spring Training," Blake said on Sunday. "Obviously not the extent that we’ll have in the regular season but he’ll have a little more amplification in his intensity."

That approach was reversed on Saturday. Cole threw more pitches while slightly decreasing his velocity. After topping off at 98 mph in his previous outing, Cole sat at 95 for the majority of his start, touching 97 mph. Nonetheless, that intensity was there as Boone walked out to try and take Cole out of the ballgame – the right-hander was locked in.

Further, his ability to pound the strike zone and induce weak contact was a staple of his dominant performance. Similar to his debut last week, Cole didn't allow a single hitter to come away with any solid contact – he prevented both outs and hits from being hit squarely.

The next step in Cole's progression toward Opening Day – a matchup with the Orioles in Baltimore on March 26 – is another start against these Tigers. He'll toe the rubber at Detroit's spring facility in Lakeland, Fla., on Thursday in his first road appearance and continue to gradually ramp up his pitch count. 

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Yankees' Domingo Germán Uninjured in Dominican Republic Car Crash

Read the latest news on Yankees' right-hander Domingo Germán's involvement in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic.

Max Goodman

As His Defense Improves, Clint Frazier Looks to Power His Way Into Yankees' Lineup

Clint Frazier knew what he needed to work on this offseason. Now, as he continues to shine in the batter's box, here's how he's helping his case for an Opening Day roster spot.

Max Goodman

What Are Yankees' Rotation Options Without Luis Severino?

From prospects to veterans, here's who the Yankees could turn to in replacing the vacant rotation spot left behind by Luis Severino

Max Goodman

Can Yankees' Miguel Andújar Lessen Blow of Giancarlo Stanton's Latest Injury?

Miguel Andújar made his spring debut in the outfield on Wednesday. With news of Giancarlo Stanton's calf strain, is Andújar the Yankees' best option to provide depth in the outfield?

Max Goodman

Yankees React to Luis Severino's Season-Ending Injury

Yankees' right-hander Luis Severino will undergo Tommy John surgery. Read how Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone and New York's players reacted to the heartbreaking news

Max Goodman

Yankees' Skipper Aaron Boone Reveals When He Expects Aaron Judge to Return to Game Action

Prior to Tuesday's game, Yankees' skipper Aaron Boone clarified when to expect Aaron Judge's Spring Training debut

Max Goodman

Gerrit Cole Breaks Down His Yankees Spring Training Debut

Gerrit Cole made his first in-game appearance of the spring Monday night. The right-hander broke down his performance and revealed why he wasn't completely satisfied

Max Goodman

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Score Updates – Spring Training Game 3

Keep up with the latest from George M. Steinbrenner Field as Gerrit Cole makes his first Spring Training start and the Yankees take on the Pirates

Max Goodman

What To Expect in Gerrit Cole's Yankees Spring Training Debut on Monday

Gerrit Cole will make his first in-game appearance with the Yankees Monday evening. Here's what to expect and how to follow along.

Max Goodman

Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga Adds New Weapon, Striving For Bigger Role This Season

Read what new weapon Jonathan Loaisiga added to his arsenal and how it could help the right-hander make the Yankees starting rotation

Max Goodman