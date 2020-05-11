Gerrit Cole Shines in Introduction to Yankees Red Sox Rivalry in Strat-O-Matic Simulation

Of the many moments Yankees fans were most looking forward to early on this season, Gerrit Cole's first start against the rival Boston Red Sox was certainly among them.

In Strat-O-Matic's simulation of the 2020 regular season, we got a taste of just how dominant the Bombers' ace would have been in his introduction to the game's most storied rivalry.

Cole took the mound at Yankee Stadium on Sunday – in the rubber match of New York's three-game set with their divisional foe. Toeing the rubber on Mother's Day, he had one of his best starts in his (simulated) pinstripe career.

The right-hander went six strong innings, allowing only two runs while striking out six. Brett Gardner's three-run blast in the third inning, putting the Yankees in front, was all the run support Cole needed. He went on to earn the victory – his sixth on the season.

"I always am most impressed when a pitcher finds a way to win even without his best stuff," a simulated Aaron Boone said, per Strat-O-Matic's comprehensive game notes. "Cole did not have command of his pitches most of the night, but he proved he really knew how to pitch!"

It's true, Cole did struggle with his command – that is, for his standards. Three walks and two home runs allowed put him at risk of losing his second decision of the campaign. As Boone said, Cole powered through and found a way to get the ball to his bullpen with a lead the club wouldn't relinquish.

The Yankees' ace now has a 1.72 ERA across 57 2/3 innings pitched and nine starts. His ERA, alongside his total of wins, punch outs (85) and his strikout-per-nine ratio (13.27) are all second-best in Major League Baseball through May 10.

If it wasn't for former Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell – who is the early front-runner for the hardware in this simulation, as the Rays' southpaw has a 1.05 ERA across nine starts of his own – Cole would be the best hurler in the American League.

Taking two of three from Boston extends New York's lead in the AL East to three games (ahead of Tampa Bay and brings the talented club's overall record to 25-15 as of Sunday.

Sound like a realistic performance for this World Series contender through the first 40 games of the season?

Strat-O-Matic's research director John Garcia – who oversees the entire project – told Sports Illustrated's Inside The Pinstripes in early-April that you simply won't find another simulation with more intricate attention to detail and realistic results.

