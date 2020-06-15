WATCH: First Look at Gerrit Cole Pitching in Yankee Stadium

Picture this.

It's a beautiful summer evening. You and your friends are in your favorite spot at Yankee Stadium, in the right-field bleachers, and the Yankees are just minutes away from taking the field.

Before then, out of the first-base dugout walks Gerrit Cole, donning pinstripes. The roar from the crowd is deafening and No. 45 tips his cap.

He and Gary Sánchez take the long stroll out toward your seat where you have the perfect vantage point as he digs into the dirt of the mound in the Bombers' bullpen to begin his warmup tosses ...

Okay let's not get too carried away. So far, the novel coronavirus pandemic robbed Yankees fans (and all baseball fans, for that matter) of seeing New York's new ace do what he does best in the Bronx. Now, as negotiations between MLB and the MLBPA continue to deteriorate, who knows if Cole will be able to toe the rubber at Yankee Stadium this year.

Negotiations and COVID-19 pandemic aside, Cole gave fans a sneak peak of what that scenario you are now envisioning would look like.

On his social media platforms Monday afternoon, the right-handed posted this video driving up to Yankee Stadium for a bullpen session on the mound in the 'pen. The song 'Empire State of Mind' thumps in the background as his caption reads, "Baseball state of mind."

If you squint hard enough, it almost looks like he's in full uniform, right?

Cole is one of the most recent big leaguers to join the Yankees organization after agreeing to a mammoth deal this offseason. The latest players to be welcomed in by the sport's most storied franchise are from the collegiate ranks.

In last week's MLB Draft, New York used its three selections to put together a small, but mighty, class.

Then, once given the opportunity to begin to sign undrafted free agents, the Bombers have gotten to work. As of Monday night, four right-handed hurlers have agreed to deals with the Yankees, making the organization's biggest strength even stronger.

