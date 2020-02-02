Yankees' Gerrit Cole Ranked By MLB Network As Baseball's Third-Best Starting Pitcher

In an offseason tradition unlike any other, MLB Network annually ranks the best ten players at each position in baseball. On Saturday, the top-ten starting pitcher rankings were revealed -- after being unranked last season, Gerrit Cole earned a spot for 2020, although Yankees fans may not agree with where he was placed.

The Yankees' $324 million ace was listed as the third-best starter in the Majors, behind his former Astros' teammate Justin Verlander and two-time reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom.

After Cole, only three hurlers from the American League are featured: Hyun-Jin Ryu -- who was acquired by the Blue Jays this offseason is in the No. 5 spot -- while right-handers Zack Greinke and Mike Clevinger are ranked at sixth and ninth respectively.

These selections were made by "The Shredder," MLB Network's tool that factors Statcast data with a mix of analytics and traditional statistics. Therefore, no human bias is incorporated in the decision making process.

This list, however, is debatable. How did World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg not make the cut, after dominating on the mound for the Nationals down the stretch and earning a historic contract this offseason. What about southpaw Chris Sale, or the dynamic duo of Charlie Morton and Blake Snell from the Yankees' division rival Rays?

Another analyst from MLB.com -- and Statcast aficionado -- Mike Petriello made his top-ten starters public on Saturday as well. Here's how his list differed from The Shredder's order:

Cole leapfrogs both Verlander and deGrom, vaulting into the top spot. In the replies of the tweet, engaging with some Mets and Astros fans, Petriello explained he doesn't take Cy Young Award victories into account (as that's a clear distinction between those three arms).

Here's how Cole and deGrom stack up against each other from their production in 2019:

Gerrit Cole Jacob deGrom Record 20-5 11-8 ERA 2.50 2.43 Innings Pitched 212.1 204.0 Games Started 33 32 Strikeouts 326 255 WHIP 0.895 0.971 WAR 6.9 7.3

Although Cole has a slight head-to-head edge in those seven categories, it's a toss up for who is truly the best in the game.

For one, there's several common denominators between the two. They've both been in the Majors for almost the exact same time (Cole's seven-year stint in the show is one year longer than deGrom's), they've each made three All-Star Games, each led the league in several categories and proven their dominance with spectacular performances.

deGrom has the Cy Young Awards -- and a longer tenure as a candidate for the best pitcher in baseball -- but Cole was arguably the superior pitcher in 2019. His consistency and unwavering dominance while toeing the rubber was unprecedented as the right-hander went 16-0 with a 1.78 ERA in his final 22 starts of the season.

For further input from the folks at MLB Network, here's Hall of Fame hurler John Smoltz and Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci debating which of the Big Apple's aces they would give the ball to in a must-win situation this year:

What's your take on all of this? Is Gerrit Cole the game's best starting pitcher? Or would you give the nod to deGrom or another player? Comment below with your thoughts!

Either way, baseball is played on dirt and grass, not on paper. Our first opportunity to watch Cole and deGrom's teams duke it out in 2020 will be on July 7 at Yankee Stadium in the season's first installment of the Subway Series.

The Yankees travel to Flushing later that month -- on July 28 -- to visit the Mets for another two-game set.

