Giancarlo Stanton On His Busy Offseason and "Fluid" Positional Role in 2020

TAMPA, Fla. – Standing in front of his Spring Training locker on Wednesday morning, Giancarlo Stanton was fired up.

Sure, it was in large part because he addressed the Astros' sign-stealing scandal. Stanton ripped the organization for their apology – or lack thereof – and explained that he believes Houston's 2017 World Series title should be stripped.

Otherwise, it wasn't hard to tell that his inability to stay healthy this past season was a major source of motivation this offseason.

"I had two days off after the season," Stanton said, disclosing that 2019 was the most frustrating campaign of his entire decade in the Majors.

The 6-foot-6 slugger explained that he has no limitations entering the Bombers' first exhibition game this weekend – so long as he and the Yankees coaching staff are "smart" with his workload.

Stanton said he went through typical rehab procedures once the season ended in mid-October, working to ensure the injury to his right knee that sent him to the 60-day injured list last summer won't act up this spring. Eventually he was able to resume his standard offseason routine, strengthening his knees and quads, working out four-to-five days a week.

When asked about which position he prefers to play entering his 11th big-league season – whether it be outfield or designated hitter – he deferred to his skipper Aaron Boone.

"Whatever works best for the team," Stanton said. "It's kind of like what we did my first season here. It's just like, 'here's a plan for the next three days, what do you think? How can we make it better?'"

On Monday, Boone addressed the status of the former MVP Award winner and how the club plans to utilize his talents in 2020. The Bombers' skipper confirming Stanton is "fully healthy" and that his positional role this season will be "fluid."

"We'll go easy with him early," Boone explained. "He might not play those first couple games, but I would expect him probably in that second home game. And then, we'll just decide if we'll go outfield right away or some DH role to start."

When asked about how much of an impact Stanton can have on the Yankees' high-powered lineup, Boone referred to his bat as "very, very important."

"I felt like he's in a great spot and a great frame of mind," Boone said on the four-time All-Star. "The little sample that we saw, you know, I thought he was in the position to have a tremendous season. I expect that this year."

In 2018, Stanton's lone full season in pinstripes, the slugger mashed 38 home runs and drove in 100. It was the second-highest home run total of Stanton's career, after hitting 30-plus homers on four different occasions in Miami.

Stanton joked that he could hit north of 80 long balls if he knew what pitches were coming, as did the sign-stealing Astros in 2017 during the peak of their cheating scheme.

Jokes aside, adding a healthy Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees lineup – a unit that won 103 games and hit 306 home runs with Stanton contributing in only 18 games – is a dangerous notion for New York's American League foes.

Finally, on the Bombers' new ace, Stanton alluded to the moment the Yankees signed Gerrit Cole as the "spark" of his offseason.

"He’s obviously going to be great for us," he said. "I look forward to being behind him and watching him and not having to be in the box."

