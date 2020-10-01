Yankees' Gio Urshela Launches Go-Ahead Grand Slam Against His Former Team

After spending the first nine years of his professional baseball career within the Indians organization, Gio Urshela was designated for assignment by Cleveland on May 4, 2018.

Over two years later, Urshela got his revenge.

The Yankees' third baseman unleashed a go-ahead grand slam in the fourth inning of Game 2 of the Wild Card Series at Progressive Field, placing his former team on the brink of elimination.

Needing one more win to advance to the American League Division Series, New York fell behind 4-0 in the first as right-hander Masahiro Tanaka worked through a 33-minute rain delay.

Down by three in the fourth, the Bombers loaded the bases, chasing right-hander Carlos Carrasco from the game in favor of lights-out reliever James Karinchak. That's when Urshela stepped up to the plate.

New York's rising star pounced on a full-count offering, sending a Karinchak fastball 432 feet and over the wall in left-center field. Urshela knew it was gone as soon as it left his bat, flipping his bat and pointing to the visitor's dugout as he teammates erupted.

Before the game, Urshela was asked about his return to Cleveland. In his second season in the big leagues, Urshela played for the Indians in the 2017 ALDS. The Yankees won that series, coming back from a 2-0 deficit.

"It's always exciting to come to Cleveland. I spent most of my career with the Indians. Really happy to be back playing now for the opposite side. I played there in 2017 in the playoffs and now I'm playing on this side. It's a little weird but I feel fine, feel good."

He went on to say that he feels "like a different player" with a "different mentality" years later in a Yankees uniform. Following his breakout season in 2019, Urshela hit .298 (45-for-151) during this summer's truncated season with six home runs and 30 RBI.

The grand slam gave New York a 5-4 lead. The score, with leads changing hands over the next few frames, stands at 8-6 with the Yankees out in front.

If Urshela's Bombers can close out the win, they'll advance to play the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. Cleveland holding on would result in a decisive Game 3 on Thursday night.

