Yankees Hit Rock Bottom Giving Up 10 Runs in Nightmare Sixth Inning in Loss to Blue Jays

It took 43 minutes.

The Yankees entered the bottom of the sixth inning against the Blue Jays, at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, with a four-run lead.

Riding a stretch where New York had lost 13 of its last 18 games, an early lead was exactly what the doctor ordered. Three home runs in the first four innings had the Yankees' dugout showing signs of life for the first time in weeks.

Then, it all unraveled.

The Blue Jays sent 13 men to the plate and against Chad Green and Adam Ottavino—two of New York's best high-leverage relievers—10 runs came in to score. Each right-hander threw 29 pitches in the frame.

Green only lasted one third of an inning, issuing two walks and loading the bases with one out. Yankees' first baseman Luke Voit would make an error on a slow chopper off the bat of Rowdy Tellez, forcing Yankees' manager Aaron Boone to call to the bullpen.

Much to his chagrin, the next six Jays hitters would reach against Ottavino. After three run-scoring singles, Toronto's catcher Danny Jensen—who entered play on Monday with a .148 batting average—clobbered a grand slam.

The 3-1 fastball from Ottavino left Jansen's bat at 107.6 mph, soaring 417 feet deep into the Buffalo night.

For a team that prides itself on the strength of its bullpen, New York had to feel comfortable heading into the sixth with a four-run lead. After going on to lose the game by a score of 12-6, the Yankees have now lost four games in a row—including dropping three straight to the Orioles over the weekend—and have lost 14 of their last 19.

A collapse like that doesn't happen very often. In fact, the last time the Yankees gave up 10 runs in an inning was in May of 2015 against the Texas Rangers.

