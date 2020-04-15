Watch: Yankees' General Manager Brian Cashman Demonstrates At-Home Workout in Quarantine

Struggling to find ways to stay in shape during quarantine? Yankees' general manager Brian Cashman has you covered.

Cashman, alongside New York's strength coach Brett McCabe, have made multiple appearances on the Yankees' Twitter account over the last few weeks, showcasing different workouts that are easy to do at home during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the dynamic duo returned with another way to keep fans healthy while promoting social distancing and staying home.

In the pair's first at-home workout video, a demonstration of chair dips, McCabe was the only one to actually perform the exercise. This time around, fans were treated with the visual of Cashman lifting backpacks filled with textbooks.

Even for those that have their at-home workouts under control, or are choosing not to workout during quarantine, Cashman provided some levity during unprecedented times.

"We're trying to help make a difference in people's lives," he said, donning a New York Yankees T-shirt and sweats. "If nothing else, you can make fun of me watching me speak for a little while."

Later in the video – as he bent over with one hand on a chair and the other grasping the backpack – Cashman continued to crack jokes.

"Look at those pipes. Do you see those pipes getting work right there?" he asked while lifting on camera. After pumping with his right arm, and per McCabe's guidance in the background, the GM switched arms to make sure he wouldn't be "lopsided."

He signed off by telling McCabe after this workout, he'll need a new nickname. "Mega Cash," he exclaimed.

Here's the original edition of Cashman and McCabe's at-home workout tips video:

Whether or not the nickname "Mega Cash" sticks, the Yankees' organization will continue to do its best to keep fans engaged and entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent MLB hiatus.

The Bombers are several rounds into 'The Bronx Bracket,' a social media tournament designed to elect the greatest moment in Yankees' franchise history. Fans have been voting practically everyday on New York's Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.

Plus, New York is doing its part to give back during these challenging times.

The Yankees a $1.4 million distress fund accessible to day-of-game workers at Yankee Stadium. The 'New York Yankees COVID-19 Disaster Relief Program' began on April 2.

Additionally, late last month, Cashman spent a weekend delivering donuts and coffee to Tampa-area hospitals, giving a treat to hard-working nurses and doctors.

