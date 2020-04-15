InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Watch: Yankees' General Manager Brian Cashman Demonstrates At-Home Workout in Quarantine

Max Goodman

Struggling to find ways to stay in shape during quarantine? Yankees' general manager Brian Cashman has you covered. 

Cashman, alongside New York's strength coach Brett McCabe, have made multiple appearances on the Yankees' Twitter account over the last few weeks, showcasing different workouts that are easy to do at home during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the dynamic duo returned with another way to keep fans healthy while promoting social distancing and staying home.

In the pair's first at-home workout video, a demonstration of chair dips, McCabe was the only one to actually perform the exercise. This time around, fans were treated with the visual of Cashman lifting backpacks filled with textbooks. 

Even for those that have their at-home workouts under control, or are choosing not to workout during quarantine, Cashman provided some levity during unprecedented times.

"We're trying to help make a difference in people's lives," he said, donning a New York Yankees T-shirt and sweats. "If nothing else, you can make fun of me watching me speak for a little while."

Later in the video – as he bent over with one hand on a chair and the other grasping the backpack – Cashman continued to crack jokes. 

"Look at those pipes. Do you see those pipes getting work right there?" he asked while lifting on camera. After pumping with his right arm, and per McCabe's guidance in the background, the GM switched arms to make sure he wouldn't be "lopsided."

He signed off by telling McCabe after this workout, he'll need a new nickname. "Mega Cash," he exclaimed.

Here's the original edition of Cashman and McCabe's at-home workout tips video:

Whether or not the nickname "Mega Cash" sticks, the Yankees' organization will continue to do its best to keep fans engaged and entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent MLB hiatus.

The Bombers are several rounds into 'The Bronx Bracket,' a social media tournament designed to elect the greatest moment in Yankees' franchise history. Fans have been voting practically everyday on New York's Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.  

Plus, New York is doing its part to give back during these challenging times. 

The Yankees a $1.4 million distress fund accessible to day-of-game workers at Yankee Stadium. The 'New York Yankees COVID-19 Disaster Relief Program' began on April 2.

Additionally, late last month, Cashman spent a weekend delivering donuts and coffee to Tampa-area hospitals, giving a treat to hard-working nurses and doctors. 

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

President Donald Trump Tweets Condolences to Hank Steinbrenner's Family, Yankees Organization

Heartfelt messages continue to pour in on social media after the passing of Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump extended his condolences on Twitter

Max Goodman

Remembering Steve Pearce's Brief Stint With Yankees in Honor of Retirement

In honor of Steve Pearce's retirement, announced on Tuesday, take a look back at Pearce's brief stint with the Yankees in 2012 and his unique ability to play for all five AL East teams across his 13-year career.

Max Goodman

Hank Steinbrenner, Yankees Co-Owner, Dead at 63

Hank Steinbrenner, general partner and co-chairperson of the Yankees, passed away early Tuesday morning. The oldest son of George Steinbrenner was 63 years old.

Max Goodman

New York Yankees Family, MLB React to Passing of Hank Steinbrenner

Hank Steinbrenner, general partner and co-chairperson of the Yankees, passed away early Tuesday morning. Here are some messages of condolences from former Yankees, other organizations and more.

Max Goodman

This Day in Yankees History: Nick Swisher Pitches a Scoreless Inning

On this day in Yankees history, Nick Swisher took his exuberant personality from the outfield to the mound for the first and only pitching appearance of his career. Relive his scoreless inning from 2009.

Max Goodman

Remembering Mark Reynolds' Brief Stint With Yankees in Honor of Retirement

After 13 years in the Major, Mark Reynolds announced last week he has retired. In honor of his retirement, take a look back at Reynolds' brief stint with the Yankees in 2013.

Max Goodman

Managing Yankees For a Game in Strat-O-Matic's Daily Simulation of 2020 MLB Season

Strat-O-Matic's realistic simulation of the 2020 season has the Yankees slumping to start the season. Check in on New York as Inside The Pinstripe's publisher Max Goodman takes over as manager for the day

Max Goodman

Strat-O-Matic's 2020 Simulation Fills Void for Baseball Fans

Strat-O-Matic's realistic simulation of the 2020 season helps fans fill void during the coronavirus-induced hiatus.

Max Goodman

Yankees Stars Among League Leaders Through Two Weeks of Baseball-Reference's Simulation of 2020 Season

Yankees' stars including Miguel Andujar, Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole are among league leaders through two weeks of Baseball-Reference's simulation of 2020 regular season

Max Goodman

Adam Ottavino: Signing With New York, After Growing Up 'Diehard' Yankees Fan, Still Doesn't Feel Real

Yankees' Adam Ottavino signed with the Bombers last offseason and yet, to the Brooklyn native, playing for New York still doesn't feel real. Here's more from his interview with 'Talkin' Yanks'

Max Goodman