Aaron Judge, Alex Rodriguez, Yankees Greats to Participate in 'ALL IN Challenge'

Aaron Judge, Alex Rodriguez, CC Sabathia and Aaron Boone each have announced they've gone "all in" to participate in the ALL IN Challenge.

Created and built by the founder of Fanatics, Michael Rubin, the ALL IN Challenge is quickly becoming one of the largest digital fundraisers ever. Designed to support those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the world's most preeminent figures in sports, music and entertainment are donating their prized possessions for auction and offering up once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

All proceeds will go to nonprofit organizations that are fighting food shortages caused by the spread of this pandemic around the world.

"Millions have lost jobs, kids are out of school and they're all in need of food and support. This challenge will benefit charities that will provide meals to the front line workers, kids and elderly due to the coronavirus," Judge explained in an Instagram post on Wednesday revealing he is eager to participate in this project.

So what exactly is the Yankees' star slugger making available to those who donate? If selected, you and three friends will have four field passes for batting practice at Yankee Stadium. There, you'll have a chance to meet Judge and his teammates before watching the game from the Legends Club.

After the game, Judge will take the group out to dinner at one of his favorite restaurants in New York City.

Can't get much better than that, right?

Well, Judge's announcement came one day after Alex Rodriguez revealed he'll be taking part in the ALL IN Challenge as well. Rodriguez is auctioning off an hour long batting lesson and a lunch date in addition to giving you – yes, it will be yours to keep – one of his two World Series championship trophies.

Joining Rodriguez is a recently retired Yankee, CC Sabathia. The left-hander, who grew up a huge Raiders fan in California, is excited about the franchise's move to Las Vegas and is sharing that experience with you.

Sabathia will bring a group of three out to a Raiders game in the franchise's new home where you'll have sideline passes, watch the game with the former hurler from a suite and grab dinner with him as well.

Finally, Yankees' skipper Aaron Boone added another Bronx Bombers themed experience into the fray Wednesday afternoon with a Twitter post of his own.

Similar to his starting right fielder, Boone will have four tickets waiting for you that include on-field passes for batting practice. This time, however, you'll leave with a priceless parting gift. Boone will give the jersey he wore for the game right off his back.

"We want to do our part in helping the first responders, the health care workers and anyone that's been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic situation," Boone explained in his post. "We all want to do our part in helping what's been a very difficult situation."

The list of those involved in this tremendous initiative continues to grow and is overflowing with some of the most famous people in the world. As of Thursday afternoon, over $6.5 million has been raised, in part because each experience and auctioned item is better than the last.

Chicago Cubs' first baseman Anthony Rizzo pledged to give a group a private tour of Wrigley Field, go out for dinner after a game and sign practically everything he wore and used that day on the field (jersey, pants, batting gloves and more).

Other experiences in sports include playing in a 50-person softball game at Dodger Stadium, appearing in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, taking over as the new owner of Eli Mannings' 2011 Super Bowl Corvette convertible, an afternoon of fishing on a private charter boat with Pete Alonso or be pictured on the cover of an edition of Sports Illustrated.

Finally, Rubin's 'Ultimate Sports Fan Experience' includes a $100,000 Fanatics gift card, a massive Super Bowl experience, as well as two tickets to Game 1 of the World Series, NBA Finals, NHL Stanley Cup Finals and practically every major sports championship.

Expect more celebrities and perhaps more members of the Yankees organization to go all in and join over the coming days and weeks. Enter for a chance to win and start bidding at allinchallenge.com where you can also find more information on the initiative and find new experiences added to the site every day.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees