Yankees Surprisingly Had Trade Talks About Veteran Outfielder, According To Insider
The New York Yankees certainly were one of the more active teams ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
New York knew it needed to make significant improvements to the roster if it wanted to contend for a World Series title this year and did so by landing Jazz Chisholm Jr. and multiple relief pitchers. New York didn't add another starting pitcher but still is in a better spot.
The Yankees were in a plethora of trade rumors and teams reportedly even reached out to New York about a possible deal involving outfielder Alex Verdugo but the club ultimately decided to hang on to him, according to MLB Insider Francys Romero.
"Some teams inquiring about (Outfielder) Alex Verdugo, per sources," Romero said. "Another source doesn't rule out that he could be part of a trade before the deadline."
The Yankees ended up hanging on to Verdugo but isn't too surprising to see that other teams at least put a call in about a possible deal. Yankees top prospect Jasson Domínguez likely will be back up at the big league level at some point in the near future and could take over some of Verdugo's playing time.
Verdugo recently was struggling offensively but has started to turn a corner which possibly could be a reason why the Yankees decided not to make a move involving him. He also provides exceptional defense in the outfield and has been an important piece for the team all season.
He could end up leaving the club this upcoming offseason, but he at least will finish the 2024 campaign in New York.
