Hank Steinbrenner, Yankees Co-Owner, Dead at 63

Max Goodman

Hank Steinbrenner, general partner and co-chairperson of the Yankees, passed away early Tuesday morning per Joel Sherman of the NY Post. He was surrounded by family members in Clearwater, Fla. 

Steinbrenner, who turned 63 earlier this month, had been battling a longterm illness. Sources confirmed to Sherman that the cause of death was not COVID-19.

Once in line to be his father's successor at the helm of the most storied franchise in sports, Hank took steps back from a public role in recent years. His brother, Hal Steinbrenner, has been at the forefront of the Yankees' operations. The two brothers ran the organization together after their father's death in 2010.

In a statement released by the Yankees, the Steinbrenner family spoke of its profound sadness during this time of mourning.

“Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him. He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life. Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness. More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits. We are profoundly saddened to have lost him and will carry his memory with us always.” – the Steinbrenner family

Hank is survived his four children, a granddaughter, his siblings – Jennifer, Jessica and Hal – and their families.

