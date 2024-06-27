Yankees Have Checked In On Rising Superstar About Game-Changing Trade
The trade deadline will come and pass in just about a month and speculation is about to explode.
With the trade deadline so close, there is going to be plenty of speculation and rumors about who could be moved and which teams are showing interest. While this is the case, most of the moves that will be talked about will never actually end up happening.
There will be plenty of smoke and mirrors and likely not too much movement until the deadline itself. This won't stop rumors from spreading, though. The New York Yankees have been one of the most talked about teams in baseball and likely will be in plenty of rumors themselves.
New York has a few clear needs ahead of the deadline. Help in the infield is the biggest one at this point. On top of this, the Yankees have shown interest in adding starting pitching. And also could use one more high-leverage reliever.
Every contender will be targeting bullpen help and New York will be no different. The biggest name who could be moved is Oakland Athletics rising superstar Mason Miller. He boasts one of the best fastballs in baseball and has been lights-out this season.
A trade involving him is unlikely because he is under team control until after the 2029 season so the price tag to acquire him would be astronomical. It's unlikely he will be moved, but the Yankees have been mentioned as an option for him and even have checked in with Oakland about a possible deal, according to SNY's Andy Martino.
"It’s a poorly kept secret around the team that the Yankees are eyeing (Luis Gil) as a candidate to become a potential power reliever in the postseason," Martino said. "This is a type of pitcher that they badly need (by the way, the Yankees had a preliminary check-in with Oakland about closer Mason Miller, according to a source, but that was a while ago and talks haven’t progressed; it remains hard to see Brian Cashman paying an astronomical price for a reliever)."
This doesn't mean a deal will happen as Martino noted the conversation was "a while ago," but it still is interesting. Pairing Miller will Clay Holmes certainly would solidify the bullpen. Then, Miller could take over the closer spot in 2025 and help the club for years to come.
A deal would cost multiple top prospects and Yankees fans should keep a close eye on Miller over the next few weeks to see if he does get moved.
More MLB: Cy Young Favorite Could Be Traded In 'Stunner;' Will Yankees Get Involved?