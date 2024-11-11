Yankees Have Not Had Contract Extension Talks With Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees recently made the expected decision to exercise manager Aaron Boone's 2025 club option.
After leading the Yankees to their first World Series appearance in 15 years, Boone will now return for his eighth season as the skipper in the Bronx.
When speaking to reporters via zoom on Monday morning, Boone expressed his excitement to have the opportunity to continue to manage the Yankees next season.
Boone was also asked if there have been any discussions with the Yankees' front office about a contract extension to which the manager revealed that there have not been as of this date.
“No, we’re not [having extension discussions]," Boone said. “But I think that said, there’s a lot going on after the season with just, throughout the organization, contracts being up and there’s a lot of work to do that you don’t necessarily get to attend to when you’re going through the playoffs and the World Series. So, I know there’s a lot of loose ends to tie up organizationally. So, we’ll see what unfolds, but either way, I’m prepared and ready to go and excited for 2025.”
When asked if he is fine with possibly managing without a long-term deal next season, Boone had this to say:
“Yeah, I mean, here I am,” Boone said. “The reality is there’s tons of people going to work every single day with that existence, where it’s year-to-year. We just had a season where I had that realization this year, that reality this year. We were able to overall put together a strong season and get to the World Series, but the reality is this is the existence a lot of people, not only in baseball, but in life in general, have. I’m excited to be here. I’m excited to be with this organization. I’m excited to work for the people that I get to work under and with, and especially this player group, that so many of them I’ve developed a really strong tie to."
The Yankees could still potentially discuss an extension with Boone this offseason. But for now, it appears the organization's top priority will be trying to retain superstar outfielder Juan Soto in free agency. Boone will join the Yankees in their upcoming visit to California to meet with Soto and agent Scott Boras.
New York has gone 603-429 (.584 winning percentage) under Boone and have made the postseason in six out of seven seasons during his tenure as manager. Although they fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games in the World Series this past season, the team captured their first AL pennant since 2009.
Time will tell whether Boone gets a long-term deal before 2025 begins, but he will at least be back for one more season at the helm.