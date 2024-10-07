Yankees 'Have to Live With' Star Slugger's Weakness
The New York Yankees may have to deal with this reality from one of their star sluggers this postseason.
New York picked up a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals in Game 1 of the ALDS, but the well-documented lack of baserunning speed from designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was an obstacle that may have taken two more runs off the board for the Bronx Bombers.
The 34-year-old slugger has dealt with calf, hamstring and quad injuries over the last five seasons; all of those injuries have affected his ability to run well on the bases.
According to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, that is something the team simply has to accept and work around.
"It is something we've kind of got to live with," Boone said on a Zoom call with reporters on Sunday. "Whether you've seen it over the years with a particular player that is incredibly slow that's an impactful player, it's something we've got to live."
Although the Bronx Bombers still emerged victorious in their postseason opener, there were more opportunities throughout the game that could have given them a bigger lead to work with.
Stanton's lack of speed, however, prevented that.
The DH was unable to score from first base on a two-out double by Oswaldo Cabrera in the bottom of the fourth inning; despite getting a running start and center fielder Kyle Isbel making a futile dive for the ball, Stanton had to stop at third base and was stranded there when Alex Verdugo popped out.
In the sixth inning, Stanton came up with the game tied and the go-ahead run (Juan Soto) at third base with two outs. The 34-year-old hit a high chopper that third baseman Maikel Garcia made a difficult lunging stab at; his throw narrowly beat Stanton to end the inning. Had Stanton beat out the throw, New York would have taken the lead.
Even though Stanton did not have a huge year by his standards, with a .233/.298/.475 slash line and a .773 OPS, he still slugged 27 home runs with 72 RBI in 417 at-bats. The veteran is also renowned for his postseason performances, as he boasts a robust .610 slugging percentage and 11 homers in 28 playoff games.
But one of Stanton's playoff runs was cut short by injury; despite hitting a homer in Game 1 of the 2019 ALCS against the Houston Astros, a quad injury in that game sidelined him for the next three contests. He returned for Game 5, but still did not look 100% and had to sit in the decisive Game 6 that ended New York's season. Had Stanton avoided injury in that series, the Yankees' chances of winning could have been greater.
With those past injuries in mind, Boone doesn't want to put Stanton in jeopardy of missing any time in the playoffs; his bat could very well be the X-factor that allows the Yankees to reach the World Series for the first time since 2009, regardless of his baserunning.
"He's got to do what he's got to do," Boone said. "He's trying to get what is top speed in a fluid way, as best he can."
The Yankees need Stanton's power in their lineup this postseason; if he can't run the bases at 100%, they will just have to live with that weakness.