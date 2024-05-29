Yankees Have 'Very Good' Chance Of Keeping Juan Soto According To Insider
No matter how many games the New York Yankees win this season there still are going to be questions about the team's future.
The Yankees had an underwhelming 2023 season and responded by acquiring superstar slugger Juan Soto in a trade with the San Diego Padres. New York made the impressive move knowing the partnership could just be one season because of the fact that Soto will be a free agent at the end of the campaign.
Rumors have been swirling about what Soto's plans will be and both he and the Yankees have made it clear that they are willing to discuss an extension, although a deal is unlikely during the season.
It is almost a certainty that Soto will enter free agency but the New York Post's Jon Heyman thinks the Yankees have a "very good" chance of retaining the superstar.
"I think they are willing to stretch for Juan Soto," Heyman said. "The way he's performed, they love him. Obviously, the fans love him. He seems to love it there so I actually think the chances are very good that he ends up back with the Yankees despite any public rhetoric about the money and all of that."
Rumors certainly will continue to swirl until he eventually signs a contract and the New York Mets could provide the Yankees some stiff competition for Soto's services. But, at this point, things do seem to be pointing to a long-term partnership between the Yankees and Soto.
