Yankees Heavily Linked To Possible Game-Changing Talent, Per Insider
The New York Yankees likely will be extremely active this upcoming offseason looking for a way to improve the starting rotation.
Superstar slugger Juan Soto has been in most of the headlines circulating around about the Yankees and clearly should be New York's top priority. New York will be looking for a way to keep Soto in town for the foreseeable future but also will need to find a way to help the rotation.
One player who will be one of the most exciting to watch out for is Japanese phenom Rōki Sasaki. He is just 22 years old and some have speculated that he will be even better than Los Angeles Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto who the Yankees were heavily linked to.
Sasaki is younger and would be significantly less expensive because of Major League Baseball international amateur signing rules. If he does get posted, he will be one of the most sought-after players in baseball, and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand linked him to the Yankees.
"Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s move to the Majors caused a bidding war last offseason, and while the potential of Sasaki coming over from Japan would carry the same excitement factor, his age would prevent a similar free-agent frenzy," Feinsand said. "Players younger than 25 years old who have not reached six years of service in a foreign major league are subject to MLB's international amateur signing bonus pool rules, setting a cap on their contracts.
"Shohei Ohtani faced a similar situation in 2017, signing with the Angels for $2.315 million. Sasaki, who has a 1.95 ERA over his first four seasons in Japan, would become one of the top available starters if he were posted. Potential fits: Dodgers, (Baltimore Orioles), (and) Yankees."
He is the exact type of player that could help the Yankees for years to come without breaking the bank. If he does get posted, New York should do everything possible to bring him in.
