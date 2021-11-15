Yankees Hire Former Mets Manager Luis Rojas as Third Base Coach

The New York Yankees have hired former New York Mets manager Luis Rojas as their new third base coach, replacing Phil Nevin on the Yankees coaching staff

Luis Rojas is heading from Citi Field in Queens to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

The former Mets manager has been hired by the Yankees to serve as New York's new third base coach in 2022, the team announced on Monday evening.

Rojas, 40, spent the last 16 years within the Mets organization. He was the Mets' manager in each of the last two seasons, leading New York to a 103-119 record over 222 games.

His father, Felipe Alou, was a successful manager after his 17-year playing career, winning Manager of the Year back in 1994 with the Montreal Expos.

Rojas will replace Phil Nevin, who worked as the Yankees' third base coach in each of the last four seasons. Nevin, along with hitting coaches Marcus Thames and P.J. Pilittere, were informed earlier this offseason that the Yankees weren't renewing their contracts for next year.

First base coach Reggie Willits also won't be back next season. Willits is leaving the Yankees to return to the University of Oklahoma baseball program as a volunteer assistant coach.

Surely Rojas can contribute in more ways than one on this new and improved Yankees coaching staff. Respected throughout the industry, Rojas can be another positive voice in New York's clubhouse, bringing the most out of this star-studded roster as it pursues a championship.

