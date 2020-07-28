InsideThePinstripes
Yankees' Home Opener Postponed; New York to Play Orioles in Baltimore on Wednesday and Thursday

Max Goodman

Major League Baseball has announced that the Yankees will travel to Baltimore to play the Orioles on Wednesday and Thursday. New York's opening series at Yankee Stadium — a pair of games against the Philadelphia Phillies on those corresponding days — has been postponed. 

This decision comes after both of this week's Yankees-Phillies games in Philadelphia needed to be postponed following the Miami Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak. Over half of Miami's roster from the club's weekend trip to Citizens Bank Park has contracted the coronavirus.

MLB's release explained that the postponement of New York's scheduled games with the Phillies was made "out of an abundance of caution." 

READ: Yankees Reportedly 'Surprised' by President Trump's First Pitch Announcement

With the Marlins' season on hold, and Baltimore returning home rather than playing a series in Miami, matching the Yankees with the division-rival Orioles this week was MLB's way "to create more scheduling flexibility later in the season.

New York was originally scheduled to travel to Baltimore next week for a three-game series. The club is presently riding a 16-game winning streak against the Orioles — a club that lost 108 games in 2019 — dating back to last year.

Additional rescheduling during the week of August 3rd will be announced later this week, the league says.

Here's more from MLB's statement, acknowledging the postponement of Miami's season through this weekend:

The health and safety protocols were designed with a challenging circumstance like the one facing the Marlins in mind. The response outlined in the joint MLB-MLBPA Operations Manual was triggered immediately upon learning of the cluster of positive cases, including contact tracing and the quarantining and testing of all of the identified close contacts. The Marlins’ personnel who tested positive remain in isolation and are receiving care.

In over 6,400 tests conducted since Friday, July 24th, there have been no new positives of on-field personnel from any of the other 29 Clubs. This outcome is in line with encouraging overall data since the June 27th start of testing. Through last Thursday, July 23rd, 99 of the 32,640 samples – 0.3% – had been positive.

The difficult circumstances of one Club reinforce the vital need to be diligent with the protocols in all ways, both on and off the field. We will continue to bolster our protocols and make any necessary adjustments. The realities of the virus still loom large, and we must operate with that in mind every day. We are confident that Clubs and players will act appropriately,

