Yankees Set New Franchise Record With Home Runs In First 11 Games

Max Goodman

In the nightcap of Wednesday's doubleheader between the Yankees and Phillies, Luke Voit gave New York an early lead by depositing a booming solo home run deep into the left-field bleachers in the second frame.

Not only was the 420-foot blast a way to set the tone early against Philadelphia's ace Aaron Nola, but it also clinched a new record for the most storied franchise in sports. 

The Yankees have now homered in each of the club's first 11 games this season, the longest streak of games with a home run in a row to start a campaign. The previous mark was home runs through the team's first 10 games, accomplished back in 1999.

"There's no limp in the lineup, everyone can hit the deep ball," Voit said on Wednesday, calling the Bombers' offense deadly. "We have good approaches, don't swing at balls. There's lots of damage throughout it."

READ: Even After Aaron Judge's Scorching Hot Start, the Yankees' Star Doesn't Feel Locked In

After two homers in New York's 11-7 loss earlier in the afternoon — including Aaron Judge's Major League leading seventh big fly — Voit's blast was the Bombers' 24th of the season. That also sets a new franchise record, surpassing the mark set by the Yankees last season (when New York hit 23 through 11 games).

The Major League record for most games with a home run to start the season is 20, set by the 2019 Seattle Mariners. 

READ: Why the Yankees Feel They'll Be Able to Manage This Week's Challenging Road Trip

New York came one home run shy of tying the Twins last year as Minnesota set the Major League record for most homers in a single season with 307. Considering the power surge the Bombers have put on display early this season, it makes you wonder just how many long balls the club would have crushed through a full 162-game season.

Eight different Yankee hitters have gone deep so far this season — six of them have more than one long ball. 

