Yankees to Honor Brett Gardner's Son While Cause of Death Still a Mystery
Five days following the death of former New York Yankee Brett Gardner's son, questions still remain. The world is following along searching for answers for the tragic loss of 14-year-old Miller Gardner.
While authorities in Costa Rica have ruled out asphyxiation, reports are now indicating the investigation has turned to whether a drug allergy may have been the cause of his sudden death. The family was vacationing and had enjoyed dinner earlier on Friday evening. Upon returning to their resort, several of the family members began feeling sick. It is believed that Miller was given medication for food poisoning by a licensed doctor.
The news broke the hearts of many last week and certainly shook up the Yankees as they look to stand by and support their former star. At the home opener on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Yankees will be honoring Miller.
Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News posted on his X account that New York would be holding a moment of silence for Miller Gardner.
While everyone close is searching for answers, this is a respectful gesture by the Yankees to support Brett Gardner and his family during such an incredibly hard time.
Gardner spent his entire Major League Baseball career with New York where he played from 2008-21. As a left fielder for the organization, Gardner slashed .256/.342/.398 with 139 home runs and 274 stolen bases.
In a statement released by the Yankees, Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica said, "We have so many questions and so few answers at this point. Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day."