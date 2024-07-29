Yankees In 'Extensive' Trade Talks To Land Ace In Stunner, Per Insider
It sounds like the New York Yankees could land one of the best pitchers on the trade block.
There have been trades left and right as the July 30th deadline has approached and New York has been busy. The Yankees recently acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. in a trade with the Miami Marlins and now may address the starting rotation in the near future.
New York reportedly has held "extensive trade talks" with the Detroit Tigers about acquiring Jack Flaherty in a possible blockbuster deal, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The New York Yankees are in extensive trade talks for Tigers starter Jack Flaherty, and plan to trade starter Nestor Cortes if they land Flaherty," Nightengale said.
Flaherty widely is considered one of the top pitchers who could be on the move. He has had a fantastic season so far this year with the Tigers and currently has a 2.95 ERA in 18 starts. Flaherty was supposed to start for the Tigers on Monday but was scratched likely in anticipation of a deal.
The Yankees had one of the top rotations in baseball for the first few months of the year but things have completely changed over the last month. New York's rotation has struggled which has led to the trade chatter.
If the Yankees somehow could pull off a major swap for Flaherty, he could help take the rotation to another level. A starting lineup featuring Flaherty, Gerrit Cole, Marcus Stroman, Luis Gil, and Carlos Rodón certainly is great on paper. Nothing is guaranteed at this point but a move would be great.
