Yankees' Infielder Scratched From Lineup After Pregame Injury Scare
DJ LeMahieu was initially set to bat ninth and play first base for the New York Yankees in Friday's series opener against the Rockies, but was scratched from the lineup shortly before first pitch.
During pregame warmups, LeMahieu was hit in the right side of his face by a throw, according to multiple reports. The veteran infielder was seen holding his jaw and was tended to by the Yankees’ training staff in the dugout before being taken to the clubhouse.
According to YES Network's Meredith Marakovits, LeMahieu suffered a facial contusion and was held out of the lineup for "precautionary reasons."
LeMahieu, 36, has played in 62 games for New York this season, primarily at the corner infield positions. The two-time batting champion has struggled to replicate his past offensive success in 2024, posting a career-low .512 OPS with just two home runs over 210 plate appearances. Currently, he is in the midst of a 2-for-19 rut.
Friday would have been LeMahieu’s first game back since Tuesday’s 12-inning loss to the Cleveland Guardians, where he went 0-for-5 with a strikeout and stranded multiple runners in scoring position. He remained on the bench for the next two games, which saw higher-scoring performances from New York.
Before the regular season began, LeMahieu sustained a non-displaced fracture in his right foot, forcing him to start the year on the injured list. His rehab took longer than expected due to ongoing soreness, and he did not rejoin the Yankees' lineup until the end of May.
In the event LeMahieu's facial contusion leads to an extended absence, the Yankees have several options to replace the veteran infielder. At third base, Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be reintegrated into the everyday lineup after his timely return from the 10-day injured list on Friday afternoon. Additionally, infielder Oswald Peraza, who was recently optioned to Triple-A to make room for Chisholm, could be a candidate to return to the roster in the short term if LeMahieu has to miss time.
Rookie first baseman Ben Rice took LeMahieu's place in Friday's lineup and is likely to continue as the everyday starter until Anthony Rizzo completes his rehab stint with Double-A Somerset. The 25-year-old lefty bat entered Friday’s contest with a .180/.279/.374 slash line. Super utility man Oswaldo Cabrera has 28.2 innings of experience at first base through 251 career big league games, making him another potential option to fill in at the position.
Since the Yankees’ next off-day is not until Thursday, any corresponding roster move would need to be made promptly.
The good news is that for now it appears LeMahieu dodged disaster since his removal from the lineup was deemed to be precautionary.