Yankees Informed They 'Don't Match up' in Blockbuster Trade For Superstar Ace
The New York Yankees are seeking a starting pitcher with seven hours remaining until the 6 p.m. EST MLB Trade Deadline, but it doesn't sound like they will land this superstar hurler.
Chicago White Sox left-handed ace Garrett Crochet has been a hot name on market for the past several months. However, the Yankees will likely have to look elsewhere for starting pitching help.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the White Sox informed the Yankees several days ago that they "don't match up" in a blockbuster trade for Crochet. Other teams are still trying for Crochet, per Heyman.
It's evident that the price tag for Crochet, who has two more years of team control, will be astronomically high. Not to mention, both the 25-year-old and his agent have indicated that he will only pitch for a contender in the postseason if he receives an extension prior to October. This is an unorthodox request that has likely hurt his trade stock ahead of the deadline.
Crochet, a first-time All-Star in 2024, has already reached 114.1 innings this season. He had thrown a combined 72.3 innings from 2020-2023 leading up to this year. So, if he is going to push past any innings limit, he wants a new deal since he would be risking his long-term health.
The lefty, who is a former reliever, has had a stellar breakout campaign in Chicago, posting a 3.22 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 22 starts.
With Crochet likely crossed off their wish list, the Yankees have been engaged in talks with the Detroit Tigers about righty starter Jack Flaherty, per Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports. If they were to acquire Flaherty, the plan would be to trade lefty starter Nestor Cortes, as Nightengale reported.