Two More Key Contributors Land On IL as Yankees Continue to be Plagued By Injuries

The injuries simply do not stop for the New York Yankees.

Third baseman Gio Urshela and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga were both placed on the 10-day injured list prior to Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader in Baltimore.

In their place on the active roster, utilityman Miguel Andújar and right-hander Miguel Yajure were recalled from the club's alternate site.

Urshela, who has been one of the Bombers' most reliable hitters this season—and a star on defense—will miss time due to an aggravation in a bone spur in his right elbow.

"When he dove for a ball in the middle of the game he kind of aggravated that elbow again and then this morning it was really sore when he woke up," Yankees' manager Aaron Boone said. "So he'll get tests and hopefully it'll be something that won't keep them down long, but we got to see where he's at after the next day or two."

Loaisiga, who has made three starts and appeared in eight games this season, was placed on the IL with a "medical condition that prevents him from playing and necessitates placement on the IL."

"It's a medical condition that's not COVID related, that's not a baseball thing," Boone explained. "Hopefully it'll be something that doesn't keep him down long. He's home now resting so we're hopeful that in both cases, it'll be short term situations."

Boone expects both Urshela and Loaisiga to be back with the big-league club before the regular season and he's hopeful they can continue to contribute into the postseason. Entering play on Friday, New York has 24 games remaining with only one scheduled off day before the season ends on Sept. 27.

With Urshela out, Boone said infielder DJ LeMahieu will shift over from second base to the hot corner more often, splitting time there with Andújar. LeMahieu is starting at third base in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader.

Don't be surprised, however, if this latest injury results in some creativity in the Yankees' starting lineup moving forward as Boone is eager to give certain players days off their feet ahead of the postseason.

"It'll be mix and match and we'll try and get creative," Boone said. "As we go through this tough stretch, trying to find a place where I give DJ a day and Luke's been running out there a ton, so from a scheduling standpoint it's challenging. We're gonna need to lean on everyone during this time."

Considering Urshela and Loaisiga will join a star-studded group on the IL—including Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres—it's hard not to wonder why all of these injuries continue to pile up in the Bronx.

Nonetheless, Boone is focusing on making sure those who are hurt are getting the care and attention they need to be back and ready for October.

"When these things happen, as I always say, we feel for the individuals and we want to get them the best care and get them right and get them back to contributing to our team," Boone said.

