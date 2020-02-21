Injury Updates: Aaron Judge Progressing Well, Luis Severino To Undergo Further Testing in New York

TAMPA, Fla. – As the Yankees wrapped up their final full-team workout prior to the club's Spring Training opener on Saturday, skipper Aaron Boone provided some updates on the injuries to Aaron Judge and Luis Severino.

Starting with the good news, Boone said Judge is progressing well from his shoulder soreness that's kept him out of batting practice the last few days.

"He actually just finished his hitting in the cages, off the tee," Boone explained. "Gave me across the room a smile and thumbs up. Everything is moving there the way it should, so another good day for him."

Judge has slowly increased throwing since it was announced he had been dealing with discomfort in his right shoulder. On Friday, Judge was in right field during a full-team fielding drill, throwing balls into the infield.

Once again, however, he wasn't among the position players who took hacks in the cage on Friday.

READ: Aaron Judge's right shoulder soreness will sideline the outfielder from the Yankees first spring exhibition game

As for when Yankees fans can expect to see Judge make his first appearance in Spring Training exhibition games, Boone clarified there's no reason to rush him back. It's more important to ensure he'll be suiting up in pinstripes on Opening Day next month.

"We’ll see how we ramp up his volume," Boone said. "Won’t be in a rush to put him in a game just because of where we are on the calendar, but I think he’s pretty much good to go."

From encouraging news to a developing story in the Yankees' pitching staff.

Luis Severino – who began experiencing forearm soreness again in his right arm within the last few days – met with the Yankees' team doctor this morning, per Boone. No tests were administered yet. Severino will be heading back to New York on Monday, however, to go through an assortment of tests.

READ: Luis Severino: "I just want to play baseball. I just want to pitch."

"He’ll be there for three days going through a battery of tests. We’ll go through some of the ones we already have but go through a number more to try and get to the bottom of what’s going because it is a bit of an unknown for us right now," Boone explained, saying the club's main objective at this point in time is to explore ways to figure out what's giving him that discomfort.

"I know you guys want that right now, but we’re really not going to know much until he gets through those few days and then hopefully we’ll have a better idea," the skipper said.

Severino confirmed his travel plans back to New York. As he said earlier Friday morning, the Yankees' hurler is baffled as to why he's feeling this discomfort.

When asked if it had anything to do with his elbow, which would potentially indicate a more serious diagnosis, Severino reiterated that it's only bothering him when he throws his changeup and that it feels better after a couple days rest.

"I don’t think it’s something wrong because today how I feel, even tomorrow, I can go out there and play catch," Severino said. "That’s how weird it is. I can be good tomorrow."

Saturday is the Yankees' first exhibition game of the spring. New York will host the Toronto Blue Jays with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET. J.A. Happ will get the start for the Bombers.

After Happ gets his work in, the club announced Michael King, Luis Cessa and Nick Tropeano will also toe the rubber, in succeeding order.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees