Yankees 'Interested' In Electric Hurler With Trade Deadline Approaching
The New York Yankees' recent slump continued on Thursday night.
New York has lost four straight games and hasn't looked as strong in June after a fantastic start to the campaign. The Yankees have been considered one of the top contenders in baseball for the 2024 World Series title but changes are needed with the trade deadline approaching.
The Yankees have multiple areas of the roster that could use some work including the bullpen. New York's bullpen hasn't been as strong as expected in large part due to injuries and an addition around the trade deadline seems like a necessity.
One player New York reportedly is "interested" in is Miami Marlins closer Tanner Scott, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"The veteran lefty is on a roll," Heyman said. "The (Philadelphia Phillies), (Baltimore Orioles), Yankees, and (Los Angeles Dodgers) are thought to be interested, as are many others."
Scott would be a fantastic addition if the Yankees could get their hands on him. He is having the best season of his professional career so far and has a 1.54 ERA and 36-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 35 innings pitched.
The veteran lefty has been mentioned as a fit for New York on multiple occasions and he would be the best option for the club to bolster the bullpen. New York hasn't gotten much production out of left-handed relievers this season and Scott has been one of the best.
Adding Scott immediately would plug up one of the Yankees' biggest roster holes and help down the stretch.
