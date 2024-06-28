Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees 'Interested' In Electric Hurler With Trade Deadline Approaching

Will New York acquire the rising star at the trade deadline?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 17, 2020; Bronx, New York, USA; A general view of rain falling on the New York Yankees logo on the first base dugout roof during a rain delay in the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2020; Bronx, New York, USA; A general view of rain falling on the New York Yankees logo on the first base dugout roof during a rain delay in the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Yankees' recent slump continued on Thursday night.

New York has lost four straight games and hasn't looked as strong in June after a fantastic start to the campaign. The Yankees have been considered one of the top contenders in baseball for the 2024 World Series title but changes are needed with the trade deadline approaching.

The Yankees have multiple areas of the roster that could use some work including the bullpen. New York's bullpen hasn't been as strong as expected in large part due to injuries and an addition around the trade deadline seems like a necessity.

One player New York reportedly is "interested" in is Miami Marlins closer Tanner Scott, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

"The veteran lefty is on a roll," Heyman said. "The (Philadelphia Phillies), (Baltimore Orioles), Yankees, and (Los Angeles Dodgers) are thought to be interested, as are many others."

Scott would be a fantastic addition if the Yankees could get their hands on him. He is having the best season of his professional career so far and has a 1.54 ERA and 36-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 35 innings pitched.

The veteran lefty has been mentioned as a fit for New York on multiple occasions and he would be the best option for the club to bolster the bullpen. New York hasn't gotten much production out of left-handed relievers this season and Scott has been one of the best.

Adding Scott immediately would plug up one of the Yankees' biggest roster holes and help down the stretch.

More MLB: Yankees Have Checked In On Rising Superstar About Game-Changing Trade

Published
Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on basketball and baseball. 

Home/News